Texas A&M-Kingsville Ends 2020 With Virtual Commencement

As COVID-19 continues to impact celebrations and get-togethers, Texas A&M University-Kingsville produced its third virtual commencement as nearly 650 students were prospective fall 2020 graduates.
The administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so students were honored with a virtual ceremony. The commencement activities can be seen on the special commencement link at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement/.
A Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony was held without the in-person presentation of awards. The names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on screen.
The ceremony included congratulations from the deans of all the colleges. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pmvu5GIB-X4.
Graduates who were encouraged to wear their caps and gown, picked up diploma covers at the Memorial Student Union Building and took official commencement photographs December 9-11. To bring a little extra joy to commencement, several fun photo opportunities were set up throughout the campus that graduates could visit with their families and friends.
Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, Dec. 11. There may not have been a physical procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, the fall Virtual Commencement continued a new tradition that brings Javelina Nation together in a unique way.
This winter’s commencement speaker is a doctoral student who was selected from a number of other student applicants. Camille Conception Cavazos received her doctorate in educational leadership and her superintendent certification at this virtual commencement ceremony.
To top it off, all of the prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide.
About Camille Conception Cavazos
Camille Conception Cavazos will continue at Texas A&M University-Kingsville to May 2021 when she will receive her doctoral STEM Transcripted Certificate. She has earned all her degrees from Texas A&M-Kingsville starting with her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. She went on to earn her master’s in educational administration and her principal certification. Cavazos has been assistant principal at Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary School in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. She started at San Benito as the District Instructional Coach for Elementary ELAR. Prior to that she taught third and fourth grade at Long Elementary and first, second, fourth and fifth at Crockett Elementary, both in the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District; and kindergarten and second at Pittman Elementary, in the Raymondville Independent School District.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY–KINGSVILLE
PROSPECTIVE GRADUATE LIST
FALL COMMENCEMENT 2020
TEXAS GRADUATES
FALL 2020
ALAMO
Bachelor of Music
Ismael Lopez
Bachelor of Science
Alejandra Leal
Jessica L. Martinez
AQUA DULCE
Bachelor of Arts
Jesus G. Mireles
ALICE
Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
Maria Lomas
Bachelor of Arts
Aaron Carbajal
Alexis Renee Estringel
Arnoldo Garcia
Marisa Yvette Garcia
Tricia Nicole Garcia
Suzette Renee Martinez
Erika Marie Olivarez
Erika Leigh Ramirez
Brenda Elaine Riojas
Evangelina Rodriguez
Johnathan Lee Soliz
Victoria Ilene Valerio
Bachelor of Business Administration
Andres Jesus Arvizu
Bachelor of Music
Javier Adan Garcia-Garcia
Bachelor of Science
Andres Arturo Barrios
Clarissa Marie Casares
Aleah Nicole Edwards
Tyler D. Escobar
Christopher Omar Gonzales
Natasha Angie Gonzalez
Jake Ryan Mijares
Chelsi Yvette Pena
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Stephen-Ray Beltran
Doctor of Education
Gabriel Zamora
Master of Arts
Courtney Renee Diaz
Master of Business Administration
Isaul Benjamin Molina
Master of Education
Evelina Renee Gonzalez
Master of Science
Meagan Nicole Blanco
ALTON
Doctor of Education
Erika Lee Covarrubia
AMARILLO
Master of Science
Jasmine Jade Briant
ANGLETON
Bachelor of Music
Yohei Oda Sparks
Bachelor of Science
Esmeralda Vega
ARLINGTON
Master of Business Administration
Tyler J. Hosey
ATASCOSA
Bachelor of Business Administration
Matthew Harry Kingman
AUSTIN
Bachelor of Science
Eric Michael Sandoz
Master of Business Administration
Arash Mosharraf
Master of Science
Jorvis Daray McGee
BAY CITY
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jerry Wayne Manning
Bachelor of Science
Alisa Leann Jones
Taylor Monae Roberson
BAYTOWN
Bachelor of Arts
Joshua Wayne Hockless
BEEVILLE
Bachelor of Science
Amanda T. Vasquez
Bachelor of Architectural Engineering
Joshua M. Farias
BELLVILLE
Master of Science
Mikayla Marie House
BENAVIDES
Bachelor of Science
Bradley Lyle Martinez
Joshua Christopher Perez
BISHOP
Bachelor of Arts
Alyssa Flores
Nathan Milagro Garza
Bachelor of Science
Taylor L. Palmer
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Marcos G. Hinojosa
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Daniel Ray Gaona
Master of Business Administration
Ashley E. Shafer
Master of Education
Maria B. Lopez
BOERNE
Bachelor of Science
Maricela Alexis Garcia
BRAZORIA
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Sebrina Morganna Harris
BROWNSVILLE
Bachelor of Music
Gerardo Antonio Hernandez
Bachelor of Science
Sarai Alejandra Guillen
Samantha Edith Hernandez
Victor Andres Rodriguez
Gabriella Lyzzette San Miguel
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Leslie Sarai Canchola
Aisha Deandra Marquez
Gertrudis Ruiz-Balli
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Andres Hernandez
Master of Business Administration
Christian Villarreal
Master of Science
Alvaro Garcia
BUDA
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Amanda G. Guthrie
BULVERDE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Preston Kevin Koch
BURKE
Bachelor of Science
Luis Angel Rodriguez
BURNET
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Cameron Lee Grady
CAMP WOOD
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Malerie Ann Gomez
CANYON LAKE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Adam Jamison Fonner
CHARLOTTE
Bachelor of Science
Jeremiah J. Schmidt
CONCEPCION
Bachelor of Arts
Samantha Mae Ellis Gutierrez
Bachelor of Business Administration
Raquel Marie Cavazos
CONROE
Bachelor of Business Administration
Vaughn Dylan Taylor
CORPUS CHRISTI
Bachelor of Arts
Declan Bradley Deyoung
Daniel Richard Gonzalez
Mark A. Gutierrez
Tiffany Marie Lease
Ashley Erin Mccracken
Lori Pauline Peebles
Bachelor of Business Administration
Quintella Nicole Anderson
Victoria Danielle Gonzales
Tommi Lynn Rivera
Bachelor of Music
Alisha Michelle Beirne
Bachelor of Science
Joseph Alejandro Balderas
Fernanda M. Galloway
Christiano Bryce Irving
Michelle Diane Locher
Fidencio Martinez
Danielle Simone Meador
Jose Danniel Medina
Jennifer Nicole Reyes
Audrey Justyne Rios
Heidi Michelle Saenz-Melendez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Nathan Young
Bachelor of Social Work
Alexander Sydney-Roberts Soliz
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Laura Alejandra Aparicio Guzman
Paola Cuellar
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Philip Omar Leal
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jordan C. Arciba
Diego Andres Castillo
Ricardo Noe Morales
Doctor of Philosophy
David John Newstead
Master of Science
Aleksandra Hermes
Tereso Peralta Mora
Kasi Viswanath Yannamani
COTULLA
Bachelor of Music
Shane Alexander Vasquez
CYPRESS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Tahj Amaan Wagner
DALLAS
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Olivia Garcia Ramirez
Master of Science
Yashkumar Rameshbhai Sutariya
DEL VALLE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
William T. Ginther
DENTON
Bachelor of Science
Brenda Rodriguez
DEVINE
Bachelor of Arts
Alondra Lizeth Melgar
DONNA
Bachelor of Science
Sabrina Aylin Espinoza
Maria Irene Garcia
Paul Guerra
Alexis Ariel Mendez
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Salvador Federico Ayar
Master of Science
Kristine Renae Barrera
Cecilia Villegas
DRISCOLL
Bachelor of Music
Isaias David Reyes
EAGLE PASS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Sebastian Flores
Bachelor of Science
Efren Alba
Karolina Galvan
Vanessa Marie Perales
Yerendira Viviana Vazquez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mariana Alejandra Moyeda
Stephanie Lynn Reyes
Bachelor of Social Work
Julianna Alexandra Garcia
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Pablo De Hoyos
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Diego De Luna
EAST BERNARD
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Marissa Marie Macha
EDCOUCH
Bachelor of Science
Rebecca E. Cabrera
Adrian Cardoza
Dora Elia Gonzalez
Bachelor of Arts
Jacqueline Alvarez
EDINBURG
Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Rose Camarillo
Lizette Cardenas
Carlos Xavier Morales
Bachelor of Business Administration
Luis Alfredo Alcocer
Arianna Danielle Medrano
Leeandra Janine Montano
Bachelor of Music
Cecilia Torres
Bachelor of Science
Daniela Canales
Dalia Sotelo Garcia
Melissa Garcia
Angela Maria Hinojosa
Iliana I. Hinojosa
Diane Perez
Yadira Jazmin Rendon
Hector Ruiz
Monica Denise Yanez
Doctor of Education
Antonio Layton Jr.
EL PASO
Bachelor of Science
Logan Cheyenne Folk
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Javier Ivan Alvarez
ELSA
Bachelor of Arts
Maricarmen Carrizales
Bachelor of Science
Juan Carlos Aldape
FALFURRIAS
Bachelor of Arts
Angela Bianca Chapa
Bachelor of Business Administration
Andrea Imelda Hernandez
Bachelor of Science
Emily Rita Barrera
Maria A. Garcia
Alejandro Javier Gonzalez
Carlos Alberto Gonzalez
Kristy J. Patton
Master of Science
Bianca Lynette Cabrera
FLORESVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Kennedy Mariah Rivera
FORT WORTH
Bachelor of Arts
Levi Ryan Zents
FREER
Bachelor of Science
Kayla R. Benavides
FRESNO
Bachelor of Science
Elton Rashaud Dyer
GARLAND
Bachelor of Business Administration
Cameron Douglas Turner
GEORGE WEST
Bachelor of Arts
George Trent Schroeder
GREGORY
Bachelor of Science
Phillip Eric Vaughns
HARLINGEN
Bachelor of Arts
Aniza Lazo
Camila Salcedo
Bachelor of Business Administration
Crystal Lee Balderas
Christian Patrick Crayton
Ethan Scout James
Michelle Padilla
Bachelor of Music
Anthony Ricardo Perez
Bachelor of Science
Kassandra Rebeca Arellano
Kristina Amanda Hernandez
Aniza Lazo
Trinidad Leal
Jennifer Nicole Olivares
Aaron Anthony Prepejchal
Dharti Rama
Camila Salcedo
Brenda Vargas
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mario De Leon Jr
Elaine Nicole Kretz
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Nicholas Hubert Payne
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Justin Matthew Serna
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Evan Eden Ramirez
Doctor of Education
Camille Conception Cavazos
HEBBRONVILLE
Bachelor of Science
Alejandro Alberto Morante
Bachelor of Arts
Saralisa Aide Cano
HIDALGO
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Fabiola Alejandra Oyervides
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Eric Ivan Garcia
Master of Science
Victoria Soledad De Leon
HOUSTON
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacob Yuri Clarkson
Terry Lavaughn Parrimore
Robert Chase Stevenson
Bachelor of Science
Brent John Hertel
Maryann Clark Hoyer
Roberto Moreno Lopez
Matthew Alexander Ortiz
Carla Francisca Pedraza
Rashon Donye’ Thomas
Kendra Ann Tyler
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Dalton Blake Barcello
Miya Anyi Carter Colunga
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Steve Mejia
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jairo Santiago Garcia
Veronica Ramos
David Fernando Sauceda
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering
Ares Benitez
Justine Umurisa
Master of Business Administration
Aubry Regine Ramirez
Master of Science
Onyedikachi Onyedirim
HUMBLE
Bachelor of Science
Thomas Raymond Licona
Master of Science
Rashayla Antonette Johnson
INEZ
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Cale Brandt Schulz
JERSEY VILLAGE
Bachelor of Science
Brynae Lashayl Thompson
KATY
Bachelor of Arts
Jason A. Dumas
KAUFMAN
Bachelor of Science
Christopher Ryan Neal
KELLER
Bachelor of Science
Jessica Linn Gillam
KERRVILLE
Master of Science
Cynthia Alvarado Housler
KINGSVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Juan Luis Bruce
Alixx Jade Clarke
Nicolette Andrea Bell Dacke
Siarra Alysse Deleon
Jocelin Rene Deneweth
Rachel Gomez
Stephen Troy Irby II
Madison Victoria Lakers
Jodi Lynette McClellan
Jessica Lacy Myers
Monica Gaddis Reed
Amanda Fay Yuraitis
Carla Christine Zavala
Bachelor of Business Administration
Cristina Danielle Barrera
Kaitlin Danielle Frakes
Justin Matthew Goff
Eric Michael Gomez
Elijah Blue Hughes
Alexander Thomas Mendez
Dakota Markus Perez
Bethany Rae Vasquez
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Elisabeth Anne Campbell
Richard Roger Salinas
Bachelor of Music
Olivia Jo De La Rosa
Caitlin Andreah Falcon
Daniel Salinas
Bachelor of Science
Abigael Joyce Anderson
Sabrina R. Arellano
Amber Yvette Arriaga
Kierstin Jean Bohanan
Marco Tobias Bowie
Juan Luis Bruce
Adriana Celeste Castillo
Oscar Eduardo Cerda
Joseph Cody Cordero
Cynthia Marisa Garza
Justo Garza
Forrest Lee Gendron
Peter Nosakhare Isibor
Kyle David Kinyo
Jessica Leigh Lewis
Amy Loera
Ryan Matthew Martinez
Sean Elijah Morin
John H. Pardo
Pamela M. Perez
Fernando Rios
Brian C. Robertson
Brittany Nicole Salazar
Jerik Roland Sandoval
Clarissa Y. Torres
Kathryn Nicole Torres
Robert Tullos
Patricia Tovar Gerragauch
Bonita G. Troia
Pete Villarreal
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Omar Cortez
Sabrina Nicole Garza
Clarissa A. Gonzales
Julie R. Morin
Miranda Ventura
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Taylorlynn P. Noga
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Kyle Eugene Barton
Alec John Gonzales
Doctor of Education
James Elton Schumann
Master of Arts
Ruben Castillo
Luis Alberto Gonzalez
Master of Business Administration
Jimmar Deontai Davis
Joe Anthony Morales-Trevino
Tre Michael Tyrik Tutt
Master of Education
Catherine Marie Clapper
Kim Renee Dominguez
Master of Science
Olumide Ayomipo Samuel Awofeso
Shelby Brianne Carter
Vikas Chinnareddy
Mariee Fernanda Cruz Mendoza
Sowmya Gudipally
Pramod Reddy R. Gudipelly
Javier Omar Huerta
Bharath Kaveti
Nicole Stacy Lovelady
Taylor Ardean Meadows
Selina Rodriguez
Iliana Jenell Suarez
Melvin Savio Xavier
LA FERIA
Bachelor of Science
Joshua G. Rodriguez
Brittany Renee Tamez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Guillermo Mata
Bianca Nicole Torres
LA JOYA
Bachelor of Science
Adriana Garza
Master of Science
Josie Rios
LA PORTE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Tristan Hunter Lozano
LA PRYOR
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Nickles Steen Wolfe
LA VERNIA
Bachelor of Arts
Alexander Thomas Matanic
LAREDO
Bachelor of Business Administration
Michael Anthony Chavez
Bachelor of Music
Seth Andrew Saucedo
Bachelor of Science
Alice Kim Shin
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Cynthia Covarrubias
Daniela Imar Nieves Rivera
Lizzette Ramirez
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Roberto Garza III
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
Andrea Moreno
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Joshue Pena
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering
Jesus Homero Garza
LOCKHART
Bachelor of Arts
Destinee Renee Mann
LONGVIEW
Master of Science
Ademola Abiodun Alao
LOS FRESNOS
Bachelor of Arts
Jasmine Andrea Arce
Bachelor of Business Administration
Janelle Clari Barrera
Bachelor of Science
Victoria Garcia
Isela G. Gutierrez
Nathalie Macias
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Abigail Elizabeth Hernandez
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Ayra Hernandez
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Joshua Cyle Salazar
LOUISE
Bachelor of Arts
James Alton Menefee
LUBBOCK
Master of Science
Danielle Leigh Salinsky
LYFORD
Bachelor of Science
Marivel Mendoza
MABANK
Master of Science
Shianne Bailey Hill
MACDONA
Doctor of Education
Joel Bustos De Leon
MAGNOLIA
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jasmin Ortiz
Master of Social Work
Kayla Marie Carm
MARION
Bachelor of Arts
Thomas Edwin Fennell
MATHIS
Bachelor of Arts
Rebecca Sandoval
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
David Abel Reyna
MCALLEN
Bachelor of Arts
Victor Adames
Alexandria Gean Miller
Katrina Althea Joyce Cabiten Sacurom
Bachelor of Business Administration
Sophia Marina Canche
Greta Lynn Thomas
Bachelor of Science
Ashley Anahi Cantu
Kassandra Nahyeli Carrillo
Kimberly Nadine Dominguez
Michelle Lee Garza
Aleksa Catindig Membrere
Alexandria Gean Miller
Victoria Michelle Valdez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Orlando J. Cortez
Master of Arts
Ashley N. Edmundson
Master of Business Administration
Lisa Michelle Carvajal
Doctor of Education
Cynthia Salazar
MCCOY
Bachelor of Science
Emma Lee Gawlik
MERCEDES
Bachelor of Arts
Ashley Kei Hernandez
Bachelor of Music
Eduardo L. Chavez
Bachelor of Science
Leslie Vanessa Gonzalez
Brianna Janel Rivera
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Jasmine Nicole Aguilar
Master of Science
Jesus Garza
MESQUITE
Bachelor of Science
Chinonso Lloyd Paul
MISSION
Bachelor of Arts
Paul E. Hornaday
Bachelor of Science
Miriam Martinez
Andrew Monteverde
Celeste Rangel
Erik Vargas
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Roberta Pedraza Moreno
Selena Elizabeth Vazquez
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Yulissa Lynette Robles
Master of Arts
Bianca Candanoza
Master of Business Administration
Araceli Hernandez
Karina Yvette Moreno
Master of Science
Dalia Anaya
MONTE ALTO
Bachelor of Arts
James Wish Cook
Master of Business Administration
Joe A. Lopez
NACOGDOCHES
Doctor of Philosophy
Jessica L. Glasscock
NIXON
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Kelby Jo Henderson
ODEM
Bachelor of Arts
Clarissa D. Morin
ORANGE GROVE
Bachelor of Business Administration
Kevin Erik Alarcon
Arnulfo Castro
Rina J. Villarreal
Bachelor of Arts
Lestly Norely Martinez
PALACIOS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Steven Michael Nevarez
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
Victoria Lyn Carrizales
PALMVIEW
Doctor of Education
Nereyda Cantu
Master of Science
Abraham Rios
PASADENA
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jose De Jesus Silguero
Master of Business Administration
Areli Noemi Rodriguez
Master of Science
Steven Michael Ramirez
PEARSALL
Bachelor of Arts
Kaktys Cearra Kral
Bachelor of Science
Ricardo J. Medrano
Master of Science
Chad Stanton Crosby
PFLUGERVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Dominick Jamal Brooks
Bachelor of Business Administration
Tai Jabriel Aguilar
Dakota Ray Smallwood
PHARR
Bachelor of Science
Annabel Cortez
Jaqueline Garcia
Erika Janeth Pena
Mariel Guadalupe Robles
Jessica Janell Villasenor
Master of Science
Monica Alicia Acevedo
PIPE CREEK
Bachelor of Business Administration
Calvin Walker Starnes
PORT LAVACA
Bachelor of Science
Jorge Luis Rios
PORTLAND
Bachelor of Arts
David R. Earley
Sierra Aidan Tillman Glenn
Bachelor of Science
Arabella Mercedes Acosta-Cantu
Master of Business Administration
Paul Anthony Avila
PREMONT
Bachelor of Science
Sarah Jaramillo
Francisco Rios
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Vito Garcia Recio
Master of Science
Dominique Herrera Pena
Omar Javier Pena
PROGRESO
Bachelor of Science
Teresa Maldonado
RAYMONDVILLE
Bachelor of Music
Raelynn Najera
Bachelor of Science
Alfredo Orozco
Master of Science
April M. Castillo
Martha Patricia Esparza
RICHARDSON
Bachelor of Science
Elizabeth Leon
RIO GRANDE CITY
Bachelor of Arts
Brandy Villarreal
Bachelor of Music
Marlen Diaz
Bachelor of Science
Roberto Briceno
Vanessa Leigh Rodriguez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Julio Cesar Menchaca
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Arlin A. Martinez
Doctor of Education
Magda Villarreal
RIO HONDO
Bachelor of Science
Roman Augustine Hinojosa
Master of Arts
Bethany Ann Atkinson
RIVIERA
Bachelor of Science
Shelby Dae Griffith
Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
Anthony Rene Jimenez
ROBSTOWN
Bachelor of Arts
Mariah Marie Castaneda
Roger Sanchez Garcia
Jessica Gonzalez
Gerardo Guel
Alexandra Ramon
Bachelor of Business Administration
Abraham Christopher Rubio
Bachelor of Science
Roger Sanchez Garcia
David Lee Mungia
Kassandra Mercedes Rodriguez
Rene Rodriguez
Nichole Danielle Vasquez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Esmeralda Gutierrez
Kaitlyn Marie Hessek
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Hunter Allen Pearl
Doctor of Education
Amanda Barrera
Master of Arts
Alejandra Guadalupe Lister
Master of Science
Maricella V. Castaneda
Makenzie Layne Wright
ROCKPORT
Bachelor of Arts
Manuel Albert Solis
Master of Science
Monica M. Estrada
ROMA
Bachelor of Science
Dolores Amabely Barrientos
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Jose Manuel Valdez
Master of Science
Jose Gerardo Cortez
Abigail Trevino
ROSENBERG
Bachelor of Science
Tyler O. Wilson
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Avery Ellis McCain
ROUND ROCK
Master of Business Administration
Caleb John Hanks
RUNGE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Jace August Natho
SAN ANTONIO
Bachelor of Arts
Timothy Edward Jimenez
Bachelor of Business Administration
Christen Jynise Williams
Bachelor of Science
Kyren M. Block
Cecilia Fabiola Campos
Kristena Ann Engelhardt
Desirae Casey Flores
Jasmine Bramasco Garcia
Judith Marie Salazar
Olivia Grace Whiddon
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Nicholas Matthew Vasquez
Master of Business Administration
Caren Mose
Master of Science
Gracie Carnahan
Gabrielle Cuadra
Miranda Stephanie Esparza
Rogelio Gutierrez
Elizabeth Anne Surovic
Doctor of Philosophy
Nima Ghahremani
SAN BENITO
Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Kaylee Rodriguez
Mario Valdez
Bachelor of Science
Valerie Ann Ortega
Yvonne Salinas
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Martin Andres Olivarez
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
April Sarmiento
SAN DIEGO
Bachelor of Science
Jose Alejandro Garcia
Javier Roel Rodriguez
SAN JUAN
Bachelor of Business Administration
Ruben A. Barrera
Doctor of Education
Ana Margarita Mendoza
SCHERTZ
Bachelor of Science
Jonathan Alexander Davila
SEBASTIAN
Bachelor of Science
John Wayne Mendez
Doctor of Education
Laura A. Salinas-Vasquez
SINTON
Bachelor of Science
Eric Andres Espinoza
SPRING
Master of Science
Anthony Oluwarotimi Ogunlana
TAFT
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Taten Trace Turany
THREE RIVERS
Bachelor of Science
Carle Jordan Straube
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Colton B. Brown
TIMPSON
Master of Science
Paul Matthew Pressey
UNIVERSAL CITY
Bachelor of Science
Jamell Devaughn Bradley
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Autumn Marie Hooker
UVALDE
Bachelor of Science
Tami Caitlyn Sky Holguin
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Autumn Renee Sheedy
VANDERBILT
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Kade Ransom Smith
VICTORIA
Bachelor of Science
Dennis Garrett Willemin
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Avery Paige Fajkus
Joseph Ehren Huber
Master of Business Administration
Elizabeth Sanchez Pena
WESLACO
Bachelor of Arts
Rosa Gabriela Summers
Bachelor of Science
Amonte Bruce Bowen
Monique Escalon
Alexandra T. Rivas
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Andres Ochoa Banda
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Tahir Mehmood Rana
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
Maria J. Arredondo
Master of Business Administration
Victoria Lynn Lopez
Master of Science
Hugo Daniel Martinez
WILLIS
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Bailey Grace Odom
ZAPATA
Bachelor of Science
Daniella Alissa Santos
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Juan Alberto Cholico
Maclovio Heraclio Gomez
Rosemberth Romeo Hinojosa
Jorge Luis Molina
OUT-OF-STATE GRADUATES
FALL 2020
ALABAMA
Master of Science
Seth Tyler Rankins
CALIFORNIA
Bachelor of Science
Shae Nicole Diehl
Master of Business Administration
Gina Ann Greco-Vagnino
Master of Science
Tobechukwu John Nwatu
COLORADO
Master of Science
Itunu Oluwaseun Feyintola
GEORGIA
Master of Science
Mason Blasdel Grounds
ILLINOIS
Master of Science
Olufemi Obembe
IOWA
Master of Science
Kehinde Adetutu Oladele
MARYLAND
Bachelor of Science
Fatou Marietou Salla
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Sabah Alshammari
NEW MEXICO
Bachelor of Music
Sara Ariel Dabbs
NORTH CAROLINA
Master of Business Administration
John Guerra
TENNESSEE
Doctor of Philosophy
Lewis Lester Haynes IV
WISCONSIN
Bachelor of Business Administration
Elisabeth Joan Carston
INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES
FALL 2020
BANGLADESH
Doctor of Philosophy
Taufiqul Alam
Master of Science
Azman Sadeque Narvik
S M Shaheeq Mahmood Rony
BARBADOS
Master of Science
Deon Raschad Hope
CHINA
Doctor of Education
Li Liu
Master of Science
Yijing Huang
INDIA
Master of Science
Nikhileswar Anagondi
Lydia Sravanthi Arapally
Vineeth Babu Bachina
Rohan Kishorekumar Balar
Kaushal Bankimchandra Barot
Viraj Rajendra Bhargave
Sharon Shalem Raju Boddu
Varun Shashank Reddy Borra
Akshay Sekar Chandrasekaran
Dhanush Yadav Dasari
Saurabh Annaso Dhon
Prudhvi Gajjarapu
Sainath Reddy Gajulapally
Akshay Goel
Logesh Gopalakrishnan
Manikanta Grandhi
Raghu Veera Reddy Kallam
Venkata Vinay Trinath Kalluri
Dishit Mahendra Kalsaria
Manisha Kandibanda
Manikumar Karnati
Dheeraj Kasaraneni
Priyanka Kasaraneni
Kamran Ahmed Khan
Srikanth Khandavally
Srinadh Kodali
Chengappa Kundyolanda Muthappa
Himaja Kupparapu
Sandeep Naik Lakavath
Vinayprasanarao Laxmiahgari
Prasanth Mandadi
Pruthviraj Mandala
Raghava Reddy Marella
Aakash Nitin Mevawala
Khurram Yasar Mohammed
Muralidhar Reddy Musani
Sriram Reddy Nagam
Sankeerth Reddy R. Namalayapally
Priyanka Nenavath
Sanket Sanjay Nyaynite
Sushesh Srivatsa Palakurthi
Bhumikabahen Jashvantbhai Parmar
Bharath Steven Parthiban
Akshat Vinodchandra Patel
Krutikkumar Thakorbhai Patel
Nisarg Namankitkumar Prajapati
Chinthala Ankit Rao
Muthu Sellve Rathina Sabapathy
Subbarayudu Ravipati
Samhith Shekar
Santhosh Srinivasa
Sai Krishna Tekumal
Varsha Sree Thota
Suraj Uskamalla
Ram Narasimha Tarun Vemuri
Basavraj Suresh Yalmalli
KUWAIT
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Rashed M Alazemi
Abdullah Alenezi
Sultan M N Kh N Alenezi
Othman J E T Kh Aloqab
Nawaf H A H M A Alrashidi
Yousef Alsaleh
Abdullah F Alshammari
Ali Shaker Alshammari
Abdulaziz H M B S Alshemeri
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Mohammad Alsawagh
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Zaid Alfouzan
Fayez S D Gh Alshehri
MEXICO
Doctor of Education
Nicolasa Barbosa De Garcia
Nallely Garza Rodriguez
Oscar Eduardo Sandoval Villa
Andres Sepulveda Rodriguez
Mario Alberto Tobias Rincon
NIGERIA
Master of Science
Babatope Ebenezer Adegbesan
Toluwalope Ayotunde Bamisile
Chioma Epiphania Ezenduka
Hamed Olayinka Olalekan
SAUDI ARABIA
Bachelor of Business Administration
Talal Hamed Alshammeri
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Ibrahim Fahid Alajmi
SPAIN
Bachelor of Science
Lidia Guiral Lafita
TAIWAN
Doctor of Education
Yi-Ju Tien