Texas A&M-Kingsville Ends 2020 With Virtual Commencement

As COVID-19 continues to impact celebrations and get-togethers, Texas A&M University-Kingsville produced its third virtual commencement as nearly 650 students were prospective fall 2020 graduates.

The administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so students were honored with a virtual ceremony. The commencement activities can be seen on the special commencement link at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement/ .

A Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony was held without the in-person presentation of awards. The names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on screen.

The ceremony included congratulations from the deans of all the colleges. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pmvu5GIB-X4 .

Graduates who were encouraged to wear their caps and gown, picked up diploma covers at the Memorial Student Union Building and took official commencement photographs December 9-11. To bring a little extra joy to commencement, several fun photo opportunities were set up throughout the campus that graduates could visit with their families and friends.

Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, Dec. 11. There may not have been a physical procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, the fall Virtual Commencement continued a new tradition that brings Javelina Nation together in a unique way.

This winter’s commencement speaker is a doctoral student who was selected from a number of other student applicants. Camille Conception Cavazos received her doctorate in educational leadership and her superintendent certification at this virtual commencement ceremony.

To top it off, all of the prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide.

About Camille Conception Cavazos

Camille Conception Cavazos will continue at Texas A&M University-Kingsville to May 2021 when she will receive her doctoral STEM Transcripted Certificate. She has earned all her degrees from Texas A&M-Kingsville starting with her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. She went on to earn her master’s in educational administration and her principal certification. Cavazos has been assistant principal at Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary School in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. She started at San Benito as the District Instructional Coach for Elementary ELAR. Prior to that she taught third and fourth grade at Long Elementary and first, second, fourth and fifth at Crockett Elementary, both in the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District; and kindergarten and second at Pittman Elementary, in the Raymondville Independent School District.

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY–KINGSVILLE

PROSPECTIVE GRADUATE LIST

FALL COMMENCEMENT 2020

TEXAS GRADUATES

FALL 2020

ALAMO

Bachelor of Music

Ismael Lopez

Bachelor of Science

Alejandra Leal

Jessica L. Martinez

AQUA DULCE

Bachelor of Arts

Jesus G. Mireles

ALICE

Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences

Maria Lomas

Bachelor of Arts

Aaron Carbajal

Alexis Renee Estringel

Arnoldo Garcia

Marisa Yvette Garcia

Tricia Nicole Garcia

Suzette Renee Martinez

Erika Marie Olivarez

Erika Leigh Ramirez

Brenda Elaine Riojas

Evangelina Rodriguez

Johnathan Lee Soliz

Victoria Ilene Valerio

Bachelor of Business Administration

Andres Jesus Arvizu

Bachelor of Music

Javier Adan Garcia-Garcia

Bachelor of Science

Andres Arturo Barrios

Clarissa Marie Casares

Aleah Nicole Edwards

Tyler D. Escobar

Christopher Omar Gonzales

Natasha Angie Gonzalez

Jake Ryan Mijares

Chelsi Yvette Pena

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Stephen-Ray Beltran

Doctor of Education

Gabriel Zamora

Master of Arts

Courtney Renee Diaz

Master of Business Administration

Isaul Benjamin Molina

Master of Education

Evelina Renee Gonzalez

Master of Science

Meagan Nicole Blanco

ALTON

Doctor of Education

Erika Lee Covarrubia

AMARILLO

Master of Science

Jasmine Jade Briant

ANGLETON

Bachelor of Music

Yohei Oda Sparks

Bachelor of Science

Esmeralda Vega

ARLINGTON

Master of Business Administration

Tyler J. Hosey

ATASCOSA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Matthew Harry Kingman

AUSTIN

Bachelor of Science

Eric Michael Sandoz

Master of Business Administration

Arash Mosharraf

Master of Science

Jorvis Daray McGee

BAY CITY

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jerry Wayne Manning

Bachelor of Science

Alisa Leann Jones

Taylor Monae Roberson

BAYTOWN

Bachelor of Arts

Joshua Wayne Hockless

BEEVILLE

Bachelor of Science

Amanda T. Vasquez

Bachelor of Architectural Engineering

Joshua M. Farias

BELLVILLE

Master of Science

Mikayla Marie House

BENAVIDES

Bachelor of Science

Bradley Lyle Martinez

Joshua Christopher Perez

BISHOP

Bachelor of Arts

Alyssa Flores

Nathan Milagro Garza

Bachelor of Science

Taylor L. Palmer

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Marcos G. Hinojosa

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Daniel Ray Gaona

Master of Business Administration

Ashley E. Shafer

Master of Education

Maria B. Lopez

BOERNE

Bachelor of Science

Maricela Alexis Garcia

BRAZORIA

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Sebrina Morganna Harris

BROWNSVILLE

Bachelor of Music

Gerardo Antonio Hernandez

Bachelor of Science

Sarai Alejandra Guillen

Samantha Edith Hernandez

Victor Andres Rodriguez

Gabriella Lyzzette San Miguel

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Leslie Sarai Canchola

Aisha Deandra Marquez

Gertrudis Ruiz-Balli

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Andres Hernandez

Master of Business Administration

Christian Villarreal

Master of Science

Alvaro Garcia

BUDA

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Amanda G. Guthrie

BULVERDE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Preston Kevin Koch

BURKE

Bachelor of Science

Luis Angel Rodriguez

BURNET

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Cameron Lee Grady

CAMP WOOD

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Malerie Ann Gomez

CANYON LAKE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Adam Jamison Fonner

CHARLOTTE

Bachelor of Science

Jeremiah J. Schmidt

CONCEPCION

Bachelor of Arts

Samantha Mae Ellis Gutierrez

Bachelor of Business Administration

Raquel Marie Cavazos

CONROE

Bachelor of Business Administration

Vaughn Dylan Taylor

CORPUS CHRISTI

Bachelor of Arts

Declan Bradley Deyoung

Daniel Richard Gonzalez

Mark A. Gutierrez

Tiffany Marie Lease

Ashley Erin Mccracken

Lori Pauline Peebles

Bachelor of Business Administration

Quintella Nicole Anderson

Victoria Danielle Gonzales

Tommi Lynn Rivera

Bachelor of Music

Alisha Michelle Beirne

Bachelor of Science

Joseph Alejandro Balderas

Fernanda M. Galloway

Christiano Bryce Irving

Michelle Diane Locher

Fidencio Martinez

Danielle Simone Meador

Jose Danniel Medina

Jennifer Nicole Reyes

Audrey Justyne Rios

Heidi Michelle Saenz-Melendez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Nathan Young

Bachelor of Social Work

Alexander Sydney-Roberts Soliz

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Laura Alejandra Aparicio Guzman

Paola Cuellar

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Philip Omar Leal

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jordan C. Arciba

Diego Andres Castillo

Ricardo Noe Morales

Doctor of Philosophy

David John Newstead

Master of Science

Aleksandra Hermes

Tereso Peralta Mora

Kasi Viswanath Yannamani

COTULLA

Bachelor of Music

Shane Alexander Vasquez

CYPRESS

Bachelor of Business Administration

Tahj Amaan Wagner

DALLAS

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Olivia Garcia Ramirez

Master of Science

Yashkumar Rameshbhai Sutariya

DEL VALLE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

William T. Ginther

DENTON

Bachelor of Science

Brenda Rodriguez

DEVINE

Bachelor of Arts

Alondra Lizeth Melgar

DONNA

Bachelor of Science

Sabrina Aylin Espinoza

Maria Irene Garcia

Paul Guerra

Alexis Ariel Mendez

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Salvador Federico Ayar

Master of Science

Kristine Renae Barrera

Cecilia Villegas

DRISCOLL

Bachelor of Music

Isaias David Reyes

EAGLE PASS

Bachelor of Business Administration

Sebastian Flores

Bachelor of Science

Efren Alba

Karolina Galvan

Vanessa Marie Perales

Yerendira Viviana Vazquez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Mariana Alejandra Moyeda

Stephanie Lynn Reyes

Bachelor of Social Work

Julianna Alexandra Garcia

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Pablo De Hoyos

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Diego De Luna

EAST BERNARD

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Marissa Marie Macha

EDCOUCH

Bachelor of Science

Rebecca E. Cabrera

Adrian Cardoza

Dora Elia Gonzalez

Bachelor of Arts

Jacqueline Alvarez

EDINBURG

Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Rose Camarillo

Lizette Cardenas

Carlos Xavier Morales

Bachelor of Business Administration

Luis Alfredo Alcocer

Arianna Danielle Medrano

Leeandra Janine Montano

Bachelor of Music

Cecilia Torres

Bachelor of Science

Daniela Canales

Dalia Sotelo Garcia

Melissa Garcia

Angela Maria Hinojosa

Iliana I. Hinojosa

Diane Perez

Yadira Jazmin Rendon

Hector Ruiz

Monica Denise Yanez

Doctor of Education

Antonio Layton Jr.

EL PASO

Bachelor of Science

Logan Cheyenne Folk

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Javier Ivan Alvarez

ELSA

Bachelor of Arts

Maricarmen Carrizales

Bachelor of Science

Juan Carlos Aldape

FALFURRIAS

Bachelor of Arts

Angela Bianca Chapa

Bachelor of Business Administration

Andrea Imelda Hernandez

Bachelor of Science

Emily Rita Barrera

Maria A. Garcia

Alejandro Javier Gonzalez

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez

Kristy J. Patton

Master of Science

Bianca Lynette Cabrera

FLORESVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Kennedy Mariah Rivera

FORT WORTH

Bachelor of Arts

Levi Ryan Zents

FREER

Bachelor of Science

Kayla R. Benavides

FRESNO

Bachelor of Science

Elton Rashaud Dyer

GARLAND

Bachelor of Business Administration

Cameron Douglas Turner

GEORGE WEST

Bachelor of Arts

George Trent Schroeder

GREGORY

Bachelor of Science

Phillip Eric Vaughns

HARLINGEN

Bachelor of Arts

Aniza Lazo

Camila Salcedo

Bachelor of Business Administration

Crystal Lee Balderas

Christian Patrick Crayton

Ethan Scout James

Michelle Padilla

Bachelor of Music

Anthony Ricardo Perez

Bachelor of Science

Kassandra Rebeca Arellano

Kristina Amanda Hernandez

Aniza Lazo

Trinidad Leal

Jennifer Nicole Olivares

Aaron Anthony Prepejchal

Dharti Rama

Camila Salcedo

Brenda Vargas

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Mario De Leon Jr

Elaine Nicole Kretz

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Nicholas Hubert Payne

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Justin Matthew Serna

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Evan Eden Ramirez

Doctor of Education

Camille Conception Cavazos

HEBBRONVILLE

Bachelor of Science

Alejandro Alberto Morante

Bachelor of Arts

Saralisa Aide Cano

HIDALGO

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Fabiola Alejandra Oyervides

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Eric Ivan Garcia

Master of Science

Victoria Soledad De Leon

HOUSTON

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jacob Yuri Clarkson

Terry Lavaughn Parrimore

Robert Chase Stevenson

Bachelor of Science

Brent John Hertel

Maryann Clark Hoyer

Roberto Moreno Lopez

Matthew Alexander Ortiz

Carla Francisca Pedraza

Rashon Donye’ Thomas

Kendra Ann Tyler

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Dalton Blake Barcello

Miya Anyi Carter Colunga

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Steve Mejia

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jairo Santiago Garcia

Veronica Ramos

David Fernando Sauceda

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Ares Benitez

Justine Umurisa

Master of Business Administration

Aubry Regine Ramirez

Master of Science

Onyedikachi Onyedirim

HUMBLE

Bachelor of Science

Thomas Raymond Licona

Master of Science

Rashayla Antonette Johnson

INEZ

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Cale Brandt Schulz

JERSEY VILLAGE

Bachelor of Science

Brynae Lashayl Thompson

KATY

Bachelor of Arts

Jason A. Dumas

KAUFMAN

Bachelor of Science

Christopher Ryan Neal

KELLER

Bachelor of Science

Jessica Linn Gillam

KERRVILLE

Master of Science

Cynthia Alvarado Housler

KINGSVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Juan Luis Bruce

Alixx Jade Clarke

Nicolette Andrea Bell Dacke

Siarra Alysse Deleon

Jocelin Rene Deneweth

Rachel Gomez

Stephen Troy Irby II

Madison Victoria Lakers

Jodi Lynette McClellan

Jessica Lacy Myers

Monica Gaddis Reed

Amanda Fay Yuraitis

Carla Christine Zavala

Bachelor of Business Administration

Cristina Danielle Barrera

Kaitlin Danielle Frakes

Justin Matthew Goff

Eric Michael Gomez

Elijah Blue Hughes

Alexander Thomas Mendez

Dakota Markus Perez

Bethany Rae Vasquez

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Elisabeth Anne Campbell

Richard Roger Salinas

Bachelor of Music

Olivia Jo De La Rosa

Caitlin Andreah Falcon

Daniel Salinas

Bachelor of Science

Abigael Joyce Anderson

Sabrina R. Arellano

Amber Yvette Arriaga

Kierstin Jean Bohanan

Marco Tobias Bowie

Juan Luis Bruce

Adriana Celeste Castillo

Oscar Eduardo Cerda

Joseph Cody Cordero

Cynthia Marisa Garza

Justo Garza

Forrest Lee Gendron

Peter Nosakhare Isibor

Kyle David Kinyo

Jessica Leigh Lewis

Amy Loera

Ryan Matthew Martinez

Sean Elijah Morin

John H. Pardo

Pamela M. Perez

Fernando Rios

Brian C. Robertson

Brittany Nicole Salazar

Jerik Roland Sandoval

Clarissa Y. Torres

Kathryn Nicole Torres

Robert Tullos

Patricia Tovar Gerragauch

Bonita G. Troia

Pete Villarreal

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Omar Cortez

Sabrina Nicole Garza

Clarissa A. Gonzales

Julie R. Morin

Miranda Ventura

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Taylorlynn P. Noga

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kyle Eugene Barton

Alec John Gonzales

Doctor of Education

James Elton Schumann

Master of Arts

Ruben Castillo

Luis Alberto Gonzalez

Master of Business Administration

Jimmar Deontai Davis

Joe Anthony Morales-Trevino

Tre Michael Tyrik Tutt

Master of Education

Catherine Marie Clapper

Kim Renee Dominguez

Master of Science

Olumide Ayomipo Samuel Awofeso

Shelby Brianne Carter

Vikas Chinnareddy

Mariee Fernanda Cruz Mendoza

Sowmya Gudipally

Pramod Reddy R. Gudipelly

Javier Omar Huerta

Bharath Kaveti

Nicole Stacy Lovelady

Taylor Ardean Meadows

Selina Rodriguez

Iliana Jenell Suarez

Melvin Savio Xavier

LA FERIA

Bachelor of Science

Joshua G. Rodriguez

Brittany Renee Tamez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Guillermo Mata

Bianca Nicole Torres

LA JOYA

Bachelor of Science

Adriana Garza

Master of Science

Josie Rios

LA PORTE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Tristan Hunter Lozano

LA PRYOR

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Nickles Steen Wolfe

LA VERNIA

Bachelor of Arts

Alexander Thomas Matanic

LAREDO

Bachelor of Business Administration

Michael Anthony Chavez

Bachelor of Music

Seth Andrew Saucedo

Bachelor of Science

Alice Kim Shin

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Cynthia Covarrubias

Daniela Imar Nieves Rivera

Lizzette Ramirez

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Roberto Garza III

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

Andrea Moreno

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Joshue Pena

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Jesus Homero Garza

LOCKHART

Bachelor of Arts

Destinee Renee Mann

LONGVIEW

Master of Science

Ademola Abiodun Alao

LOS FRESNOS

Bachelor of Arts

Jasmine Andrea Arce

Bachelor of Business Administration

Janelle Clari Barrera

Bachelor of Science

Victoria Garcia

Isela G. Gutierrez

Nathalie Macias

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Abigail Elizabeth Hernandez

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Ayra Hernandez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Joshua Cyle Salazar

LOUISE

Bachelor of Arts

James Alton Menefee

LUBBOCK

Master of Science

Danielle Leigh Salinsky

LYFORD

Bachelor of Science

Marivel Mendoza

MABANK

Master of Science

Shianne Bailey Hill

MACDONA

Doctor of Education

Joel Bustos De Leon

MAGNOLIA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jasmin Ortiz

Master of Social Work

Kayla Marie Carm

MARION

Bachelor of Arts

Thomas Edwin Fennell

MATHIS

Bachelor of Arts

Rebecca Sandoval

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

David Abel Reyna

MCALLEN

Bachelor of Arts

Victor Adames

Alexandria Gean Miller

Katrina Althea Joyce Cabiten Sacurom

Bachelor of Business Administration

Sophia Marina Canche

Greta Lynn Thomas

Bachelor of Science

Ashley Anahi Cantu

Kassandra Nahyeli Carrillo

Kimberly Nadine Dominguez

Michelle Lee Garza

Aleksa Catindig Membrere

Alexandria Gean Miller

Victoria Michelle Valdez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Orlando J. Cortez

Master of Arts

Ashley N. Edmundson

Master of Business Administration

Lisa Michelle Carvajal

Doctor of Education

Cynthia Salazar

MCCOY

Bachelor of Science

Emma Lee Gawlik

MERCEDES

Bachelor of Arts

Ashley Kei Hernandez

Bachelor of Music

Eduardo L. Chavez

Bachelor of Science

Leslie Vanessa Gonzalez

Brianna Janel Rivera

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Jasmine Nicole Aguilar

Master of Science

Jesus Garza

MESQUITE

Bachelor of Science

Chinonso Lloyd Paul

MISSION

Bachelor of Arts

Paul E. Hornaday

Bachelor of Science

Miriam Martinez

Andrew Monteverde

Celeste Rangel

Erik Vargas

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Roberta Pedraza Moreno

Selena Elizabeth Vazquez

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Yulissa Lynette Robles

Master of Arts

Bianca Candanoza

Master of Business Administration

Araceli Hernandez

Karina Yvette Moreno

Master of Science

Dalia Anaya

MONTE ALTO

Bachelor of Arts

James Wish Cook

Master of Business Administration

Joe A. Lopez

NACOGDOCHES

Doctor of Philosophy

Jessica L. Glasscock

NIXON

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Kelby Jo Henderson

ODEM

Bachelor of Arts

Clarissa D. Morin

ORANGE GROVE

Bachelor of Business Administration

Kevin Erik Alarcon

Arnulfo Castro

Rina J. Villarreal

Bachelor of Arts

Lestly Norely Martinez

PALACIOS

Bachelor of Business Administration

Steven Michael Nevarez

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

Victoria Lyn Carrizales

PALMVIEW

Doctor of Education

Nereyda Cantu

Master of Science

Abraham Rios

PASADENA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jose De Jesus Silguero

Master of Business Administration

Areli Noemi Rodriguez

Master of Science

Steven Michael Ramirez

PEARSALL

Bachelor of Arts

Kaktys Cearra Kral

Bachelor of Science

Ricardo J. Medrano

Master of Science

Chad Stanton Crosby

PFLUGERVILLE

Bachelor of Arts

Dominick Jamal Brooks

Bachelor of Business Administration

Tai Jabriel Aguilar

Dakota Ray Smallwood

PHARR

Bachelor of Science

Annabel Cortez

Jaqueline Garcia

Erika Janeth Pena

Mariel Guadalupe Robles

Jessica Janell Villasenor

Master of Science

Monica Alicia Acevedo

PIPE CREEK

Bachelor of Business Administration

Calvin Walker Starnes

PORT LAVACA

Bachelor of Science

Jorge Luis Rios

PORTLAND

Bachelor of Arts

David R. Earley

Sierra Aidan Tillman Glenn

Bachelor of Science

Arabella Mercedes Acosta-Cantu

Master of Business Administration

Paul Anthony Avila

PREMONT

Bachelor of Science

Sarah Jaramillo

Francisco Rios

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Vito Garcia Recio

Master of Science

Dominique Herrera Pena

Omar Javier Pena

PROGRESO

Bachelor of Science

Teresa Maldonado

RAYMONDVILLE

Bachelor of Music

Raelynn Najera

Bachelor of Science

Alfredo Orozco

Master of Science

April M. Castillo

Martha Patricia Esparza

RICHARDSON

Bachelor of Science

Elizabeth Leon

RIO GRANDE CITY

Bachelor of Arts

Brandy Villarreal

Bachelor of Music

Marlen Diaz

Bachelor of Science

Roberto Briceno

Vanessa Leigh Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Julio Cesar Menchaca

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Arlin A. Martinez

Doctor of Education

Magda Villarreal

RIO HONDO

Bachelor of Science

Roman Augustine Hinojosa

Master of Arts

Bethany Ann Atkinson

RIVIERA

Bachelor of Science

Shelby Dae Griffith

Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences

Anthony Rene Jimenez

ROBSTOWN

Bachelor of Arts

Mariah Marie Castaneda

Roger Sanchez Garcia

Jessica Gonzalez

Gerardo Guel

Alexandra Ramon

Bachelor of Business Administration

Abraham Christopher Rubio

Bachelor of Science

Roger Sanchez Garcia

David Lee Mungia

Kassandra Mercedes Rodriguez

Rene Rodriguez

Nichole Danielle Vasquez

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Esmeralda Gutierrez

Kaitlyn Marie Hessek

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Hunter Allen Pearl

Doctor of Education

Amanda Barrera

Master of Arts

Alejandra Guadalupe Lister

Master of Science

Maricella V. Castaneda

Makenzie Layne Wright

ROCKPORT

Bachelor of Arts

Manuel Albert Solis

Master of Science

Monica M. Estrada

ROMA

Bachelor of Science

Dolores Amabely Barrientos

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jose Manuel Valdez

Master of Science

Jose Gerardo Cortez

Abigail Trevino

ROSENBERG

Bachelor of Science

Tyler O. Wilson

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Avery Ellis McCain

ROUND ROCK

Master of Business Administration

Caleb John Hanks

RUNGE

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Jace August Natho

SAN ANTONIO

Bachelor of Arts

Timothy Edward Jimenez

Bachelor of Business Administration

Christen Jynise Williams

Bachelor of Science

Kyren M. Block

Cecilia Fabiola Campos

Kristena Ann Engelhardt

Desirae Casey Flores

Jasmine Bramasco Garcia

Judith Marie Salazar

Olivia Grace Whiddon

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Nicholas Matthew Vasquez

Master of Business Administration

Caren Mose

Master of Science

Gracie Carnahan

Gabrielle Cuadra

Miranda Stephanie Esparza

Rogelio Gutierrez

Elizabeth Anne Surovic

Doctor of Philosophy

Nima Ghahremani

SAN BENITO

Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Kaylee Rodriguez

Mario Valdez

Bachelor of Science

Valerie Ann Ortega

Yvonne Salinas

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Martin Andres Olivarez

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

April Sarmiento

SAN DIEGO

Bachelor of Science

Jose Alejandro Garcia

Javier Roel Rodriguez

SAN JUAN

Bachelor of Business Administration

Ruben A. Barrera

Doctor of Education

Ana Margarita Mendoza

SCHERTZ

Bachelor of Science

Jonathan Alexander Davila

SEBASTIAN

Bachelor of Science

John Wayne Mendez

Doctor of Education

Laura A. Salinas-Vasquez

SINTON

Bachelor of Science

Eric Andres Espinoza

SPRING

Master of Science

Anthony Oluwarotimi Ogunlana

TAFT

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Taten Trace Turany

THREE RIVERS

Bachelor of Science

Carle Jordan Straube

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Colton B. Brown

TIMPSON

Master of Science

Paul Matthew Pressey

UNIVERSAL CITY

Bachelor of Science

Jamell Devaughn Bradley

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Autumn Marie Hooker

UVALDE

Bachelor of Science

Tami Caitlyn Sky Holguin

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Autumn Renee Sheedy

VANDERBILT

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Kade Ransom Smith

VICTORIA

Bachelor of Science

Dennis Garrett Willemin

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Avery Paige Fajkus

Joseph Ehren Huber

Master of Business Administration

Elizabeth Sanchez Pena

WESLACO

Bachelor of Arts

Rosa Gabriela Summers

Bachelor of Science

Amonte Bruce Bowen

Monique Escalon

Alexandra T. Rivas

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Andres Ochoa Banda

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Tahir Mehmood Rana

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

Maria J. Arredondo

Master of Business Administration

Victoria Lynn Lopez

Master of Science

Hugo Daniel Martinez

WILLIS

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bailey Grace Odom

ZAPATA

Bachelor of Science

Daniella Alissa Santos

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Juan Alberto Cholico

Maclovio Heraclio Gomez

Rosemberth Romeo Hinojosa

Jorge Luis Molina

OUT-OF-STATE GRADUATES

FALL 2020

ALABAMA

Master of Science

Seth Tyler Rankins

CALIFORNIA

Bachelor of Science

Shae Nicole Diehl

Master of Business Administration

Gina Ann Greco-Vagnino

Master of Science

Tobechukwu John Nwatu

COLORADO

Master of Science

Itunu Oluwaseun Feyintola

GEORGIA

Master of Science

Mason Blasdel Grounds

ILLINOIS

Master of Science

Olufemi Obembe

IOWA

Master of Science

Kehinde Adetutu Oladele

MARYLAND

Bachelor of Science

Fatou Marietou Salla

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Sabah Alshammari

NEW MEXICO

Bachelor of Music

Sara Ariel Dabbs

NORTH CAROLINA

Master of Business Administration

John Guerra

TENNESSEE

Doctor of Philosophy

Lewis Lester Haynes IV

WISCONSIN

Bachelor of Business Administration

Elisabeth Joan Carston

INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES

FALL 2020

BANGLADESH

Doctor of Philosophy

Taufiqul Alam

Master of Science

Azman Sadeque Narvik

S M Shaheeq Mahmood Rony

BARBADOS

Master of Science

Deon Raschad Hope

CHINA

Doctor of Education

Li Liu

Master of Science

Yijing Huang

INDIA

Master of Science

Nikhileswar Anagondi

Lydia Sravanthi Arapally

Vineeth Babu Bachina

Rohan Kishorekumar Balar

Kaushal Bankimchandra Barot

Viraj Rajendra Bhargave

Sharon Shalem Raju Boddu

Varun Shashank Reddy Borra

Akshay Sekar Chandrasekaran

Dhanush Yadav Dasari

Saurabh Annaso Dhon

Prudhvi Gajjarapu

Sainath Reddy Gajulapally

Akshay Goel

Logesh Gopalakrishnan

Manikanta Grandhi

Raghu Veera Reddy Kallam

Venkata Vinay Trinath Kalluri

Dishit Mahendra Kalsaria

Manisha Kandibanda

Manikumar Karnati

Dheeraj Kasaraneni

Priyanka Kasaraneni

Kamran Ahmed Khan

Srikanth Khandavally

Srinadh Kodali

Chengappa Kundyolanda Muthappa

Himaja Kupparapu

Sandeep Naik Lakavath

Vinayprasanarao Laxmiahgari

Prasanth Mandadi

Pruthviraj Mandala

Raghava Reddy Marella

Aakash Nitin Mevawala

Khurram Yasar Mohammed

Muralidhar Reddy Musani

Sriram Reddy Nagam

Sankeerth Reddy R. Namalayapally

Priyanka Nenavath

Sanket Sanjay Nyaynite

Sushesh Srivatsa Palakurthi

Bhumikabahen Jashvantbhai Parmar

Bharath Steven Parthiban

Akshat Vinodchandra Patel

Krutikkumar Thakorbhai Patel

Nisarg Namankitkumar Prajapati

Chinthala Ankit Rao

Muthu Sellve Rathina Sabapathy

Subbarayudu Ravipati

Samhith Shekar

Santhosh Srinivasa

Sai Krishna Tekumal

Varsha Sree Thota

Suraj Uskamalla

Ram Narasimha Tarun Vemuri

Basavraj Suresh Yalmalli

KUWAIT

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Rashed M Alazemi

Abdullah Alenezi

Sultan M N Kh N Alenezi

Othman J E T Kh Aloqab

Nawaf H A H M A Alrashidi

Yousef Alsaleh

Abdullah F Alshammari

Ali Shaker Alshammari

Abdulaziz H M B S Alshemeri

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Mohammad Alsawagh

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Zaid Alfouzan

Fayez S D Gh Alshehri

MEXICO

Doctor of Education

Nicolasa Barbosa De Garcia

Nallely Garza Rodriguez

Oscar Eduardo Sandoval Villa

Andres Sepulveda Rodriguez

Mario Alberto Tobias Rincon

NIGERIA

Master of Science

Babatope Ebenezer Adegbesan

Toluwalope Ayotunde Bamisile

Chioma Epiphania Ezenduka

Hamed Olayinka Olalekan

SAUDI ARABIA

Bachelor of Business Administration

Talal Hamed Alshammeri

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Ibrahim Fahid Alajmi

SPAIN

Bachelor of Science

Lidia Guiral Lafita

TAIWAN

Doctor of Education

Yi-Ju Tien