Safe Beauty Procedures That Will Make You Look Younger

It’s difficult when you reach a point in your life where you look in the mirror and no longer recognize the person looking back at you. Not because you’re having an existential crisis, but rather because you’re certain that the face you once knew is changing with the passage of the years, and it can really bring you down sometimes.

You can be completely fulfilled with your life choices and who you are, and there’s nothing wrong with identifying the fact that you’re getting older. There’s also nothing wrong with wanting to do something about it. If you’re looking to have a procedure done to help you look a little bit younger and want to make sure that it’s safe and not complicated, read on to discover a few options that you can keep in mind and consider.

Laser Resurfacing

If you’re looking to rejuvenate the appearance of your skin, then you should definitely look into laser resurfacing. This procedure uses a laser to infiltrate layers of the skin. It will be particularly effective if you’ve suffered from sun damage, have wrinkles, or even an uneven skin tone. There are 2 kinds:



Non-ablative- This laser procedure does not penetrate the skin to wound it, it merely stimulates the production of collagen. While it is non-invasive and doesn’t have any healing period as such, it is not as strong in effectiveness as the ablative version. It depends on how much you need done or how much damage you feel needs taking care of. Ablative – This is a more aggressive kind of treatment as it does penetrate the skin and heats the dermis while removing the epidermis entirely to rejuvenate your skin. Ultimately the result is as the skin heals, it naturally becomes tighter and of course, smoother.

Botox

Botox has been around for a considerable amount of time, and most people have heard of it, or know someone that has used it. For those who feel that they want to treat wrinkles or feel like they have smile lines or even crows feet, this could be a good option to go for. The great thing about Botox is because it’s been in use for so long, it is one of the most reliable procedures to go for. It’s extremely important, however, that you get the shots from a certified and well known beauty specialist.

Long Island, for instance, has quite a few clinics that offer this service, however, the locals know who is reliable. The services provided at James Christian Cosmetics give you insight into what kind of information a credible clinic is supposed to provide. Credible sources will use sterilized equipment and will not botch up the process for you. Keep in mind that when it is done correctly, you won’t have that frozen unnatural look that you often see on people that get the treatment. So really do your homework on where you go to get it done. The doctor has to be certified.

Microneedling

This procedure is amazing when it comes to treating wrinkles, stretch marks, acne, and even scars. Extremely tiny pin pricks are made on the surface of your skin, and what this does is cause it to produce more collagen than normal, which results in smaller pores and tighter skin. If you’re concerned about pain, don’t be, they apply a topical anesthetic before carrying out the procedure.

Tear Trough

For those of us who just cannot seem to escape the black, hollow circles under the eyes, and have to wear makeup every time you leave the house to cover it up, the tear trough procedure might just be for you. Basically what’s done is a specific filler is injected into the skin right underneath the eyes. Because this skin is so sensitive, it is essential that you have a seasoned professional do this, because too much will probably just make it worse. You will have to go in a couple of times and get it done before seeing results, but it is totally worth it in the long run, and it’s safe as well. The effects should last between 6 months to a little over a year.

All the procedures mentioned here are effective and safe because most importantly, you don’t have to dive headfirst into any kind of surgery, which can definitely be nerve-wracking for many people. You don’t have to feel old just because a certain part of your body and skin is starting to look different. There are always ways that are simple but effective that can go a long way in making you feel like a million dollars again.