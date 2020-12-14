7 Must-Know Mushrooms and Their Health Benefits

When planning your health and nutrition, there are a few reasons you shouldn’t leave out the mushroom – if you feel that your health matters. Including different types of edible mushrooms provides our bodies with countless health and nutritional benefits. From boosting cognitive abilities to hormonal balancing, immune system boosting, and supplying your body with powerful antioxidants, the list of benefits you can get from mushrooms is enormous. Many of them contain medicinal properties.

In addition to powerful antioxidants, mushrooms contain tons of essential proteins and vitamins as well as minerals and other essential nutrients. They are healthier and more nutritious than most kinds of everyday food. Nonetheless, not all mushrooms are edible. Moreover, each of the edible types is unique on its own and provides distinctive health benefits. With that having been said, let’s look at some seven types of mushrooms you should know about, along with the health benefits they provide.

1. White Button

The white button mushrooms are the most commonly eaten mushroom in the world. This type of mushrooms has been there for centuries since the traditional hunting and gathering times. Even the traditional civilization had discovered the health benefits they contain. They are also available today in grocery stores. White button mushrooms are packed with loads of nutrients and digestive enzymes as well as many vitamin B essentials. Creditable modern-day studies have shown that white button mushrooms contain conjugated linoleic acid, which is beneficial in preventing breast and prostate cancer.

2. Chaga

This particular mushroom species have been consumed for centuries, especially in the east. It is packed with massive health benefits our bodies require to stay healthy. Chaga mushrooms possess a high level of antioxidant properties – thanks to the high levels of polyphenols contained in this wild plant. Recent studies have shown that Chaga mushrooms have the highest antioxidant potency compared to any other superfood we have around. As per the folks at thebircherbar.com.au/collections/superfeast, they help promote immunity, digestion, and healthy skin. For this reason, they make a good addition to anyone’s preventive health routine. The latter is perhaps because Chaga mushrooms are also rich in natural black pigments referred to as melanin. They are also said to help with diabetes, cardiovascular health, cholesterol regulation, and cell protection.

3. Maitake

Maitake is another healthy mushroom species. Studies have shown that it contains antiviral, anticancer, and also immune-system enhancing properties. Besides, they also help in controlling blood sugar levels as well as blood pressure. Also, when it comes to our immunity, Mistake triggers our bodies to release immune system cells that attack and destroy malignant cells in our bodies. As if that is not enough, taking maitake mushrooms can help in controlling blood pressure, blood sugar level, and also cholesterol levels.

4. Porcini

For those going through inflammation, considering taking Porcini mushroom is a great idea. Porcini mushroom is a great source of fiber and is low in calories. If you are looking forward to enjoying better and improved physical and mental health, then it is time to stock up on porcini. However, you should note that these mushrooms contain high levels of potassium. Therefore, caution should be observed for those people restricted from potassium intake.

5. Oyster

Oyster mushrooms contain immunity-boosting properties. So it is a great deal for fighting HIV and cancer. These fungi are rich in proteins, minerals, Fibre, etc., and can be eaten raw or cooked. They also contain antioxidant properties, thus protecting the cells in your body from damages. Damaged cells can cause chronic diseases, and for that matter, oyster mushroom consumption is a great cell protection remedy. Some studies have shown that this mushroom type contains antibacterial effects. So, having Oyster mushrooms in your diet is wisdom.

6. Chanterelle

Chanterelle mushrooms are widely known all over the world for their high natural concentration of B vitamins from B1, B2, B3, and B5. These B vitamins help in converting the foods we take into the energy that keeps our nervous system strong and healthy. Also, Chanterelle mushrooms are packed with protein and can be found in almost all parts of the world. Also, taking these mushrooms benefits your gut health as it contains fibers to keep bowel movement on the check!

7. Shiitake

Shiitake mushrooms are not only a great source of vitamin D and enjoyable smoky flavor but also contain Lentinan, a natural antitumor compound. Studies have shown that shiitake mushrooms reduce inflammation in the body, protect heart health by reducing the cholesterol levels in the blood, and improve the immune system. Also, taking plenty of shiitake mushrooms is a great source of iron for our bodies.

The time to get started is now with these healthy mushroom species. The good thing is that mushrooms are widely cultivated these days, so finding them won’t be a hassle. They are available in most of the local grocery stores as well as online.