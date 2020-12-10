Igloo Reveals Holiday-Themed Playmate Coolers To Benefit Toys For Tots

Igloo Donates $100,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation this Holiday Season

Today, with the season of giving underway, Igloo released two holiday-inspired Playmate coolers, available exclusively at Walmart, to benefit Toys for Tots. Founded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947, the Toys for Tots objective is to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas by collecting, delivering and distributing toys to disadvantaged children in local communities. For every holiday-inspired Playmate sold at Walmart, Igloo is donating $2 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots foundation.

“As firm believers in and supporters of the Toys for Tots mission, Igloo is proud to donate $100,000 from the sales of these special Playmate coolers at Walmart,” stated Josh Militello, Senior Vice President, Sales at Igloo. “Every child deserves fond memories of the holiday season, and we are fortunate to be able to contribute toys collected at our offices and now this donation to Toys for Tots.”

Exclusively found at Walmart, the Igloo holiday-themed Playmates are now available for $18.97 in stores or Walmart.com . Click here to secure yours and support Toys for Tots .

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter