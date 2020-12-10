Dawoodi Bohras To Host “Rise Against Hunger” Event In Partnership With Life Path Church

12:30 pm to 3 pm, Sunday December 13 2020 AT MASJID-E-MOHAMMDI, 17730 Coventry Park Drive, Houston TX 77084

The Dawoodi Bohra community of Houston is partnering with Life Path Church to host a “Rise Against Hunger” event on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Over 90 volunteers will assemble to pack 20,000 meals for homeless and hungry people. Between them, the Dawoodi Bohras and Life Path are covering the cost of all 20,000 meals.

All media are invited to attend. All volunteers and guests are required to observe CDC guidelines and local COVID19 regulations to ensure the event can be held safely.

Culture and Traditions

The Dawoodi Bohra community has a blend of ethnic cultures from Egypt, Yemen and India. In addition to speaking local languages, they have their own language called Lisan al- Dawat, which is derived from Gujarati, Arabic, Persian, and Urdu.

Dawoodi Bohras maintain a distinct form of community attire. Men traditionally wear a predominantly white three-piece outfit and a white cap with golden designs called a topi. Women wear a two-piece colored dress called a rida.

Dawoodi Bohras have a unique system of communal eating with groups of several people sharing a meal seated around a thaal – a large metal plate. They often share a traditional Dawoodi Bohra meal with friends and neighbors while imparting a multi-faith message of unity and peace.

The Faith

His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS

The Dawoodi Bohra faith is based on the belief in one deity, Allah TA, in the Holy Quran as the word of Allah TA, and in the sacred mission of the prophets and their successors.

Dawoodi Bohras adhere to Islamic religious practices, including reciting the Holy Quran, the five daily prayers, and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader, the al-Dai al-Mutlaq. The present leader is the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS, who lives in India.

He mentors the community and regularly encourages them to be exemplary citizens of the country in which they live.

Introducing the Dawoodi Bohras

The Dawoodi Bohras are Muslims who strive to play productive roles by enriching the societies in which they live throughout the world. They wholeheartedly participate in projects that contribute to the progress and development of their adopted countries and all its citizens.

The Dawoodi Bohras of Houston, mainly hailing from the Indian subcontinent, have called this city home for a number of years, and the community has expanded over the generations.

Dawoodi Bohras everywhere are united by a set of principles that go back centuries: an unwavering commitment to their faith; a genuine love for the country in which they live; a belief in the value of society; active engagement with other faiths; female empowerment; education for all; physical health and well- being; and a responsibility to care for the environment and all creatures that dwell within it.

Contribution to Houston

The Prophet Mohammed SAW has taught Muslims that love for one’s country is an integral part of faith. Dawoodi Bohras actively contribute to the societies where they live and work by participating in community projects and interfaith associations.

With a focus on hard work and education, many Dawoodi Bohras run successful businesses, creating jobs, generating wealth, and contributing to the growth and development of the nation. The community also has many doctors, IT professionals, teachers, academics and public servants. Women in the Bohra community play an equal role in pursuing an education and have thriving careers in industries such as healthcare and business.

Project Rise is a wide-ranging global philanthropic initiative established by the Dawoodi Bohras to improve the lives of the less fortunate. They work in partnership with government bodies and local organizations around the world on projects such as water security, improved sanitation, alleviating hunger, reducing food waste, and raising health and nutrition levels among children and mothers.

Come visit…

The Dawoodi Bohras of Houston have lived and worked peacefully in and around the city for decades. Over 500 families congregate at the Mohammadi Masjid, or mosque, that was inaugurated in 2015 by the leader of the community, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS. As patriotic Americans, they are committed to working with all communities in order to make a positive contribution to society.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Saifuddin Tahir

Public Relations Coordinator

The Dawoodi Bohras of Houston, TX

17730 Coventry Park Drive, Houston, TX 77084 houston.tx@usa.thedawoodibohras.com

281-923-7865

www.USA.TheDawoodiBohras.com

@Bohras_USA