Houston Methodist to Receive $10.6M Federal Reimbursement for Early Coronavirus Emergency Protective Measures

Houston Methodist Hospital will receive $10,645,501.85 in federal funds for Emergency Protective Measures during the coronavirus pandemic from February through April. The funding comes through the Robert T. Stafford Act, which grants authority for the federal government to assist in local disaster aid efforts.

“Health care workers in Houston have gone above and beyond in protecting Texans from the coronavirus from the very start, and I’m thankful the federal government recognizes their hard work,” said Sen. Cornyn. “As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across Texas, it’s important that we in Washington do everything we can to make sure our health care professionals can meet this challenge head-on.”



Background:

In response to the pandemic, Houston Methodist Hospital provided management, control, and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety for training, facility disinfection, technical assistance on emergency management, dissemination of information to the public to provide warnings and guidance in response of COVID-19 pandemic. They actively identified, isolated, monitored and managed patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 as well as any healthcare personnel with exposure of the virus. They communicated effectively with the essential staff and planned for appropriate external communication related to COVID-19 as well as provided Emergency Medical Care for purchasing and distributing/use of PPE, medical supplies and equipment, and provision of medical services. This funding goes toward work and costs between 2/6/2020 to 4/27/2020.

