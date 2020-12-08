Harris Health System Offers Free Cancer Screenings for Men and Women on Dec. 12

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Smith Clinic

2525-A Holly Hall Drive, Houston, Texas 77054 ( Google maps )

Harris Health System believes in the importance of health screenings, especially during the COVID pandemic. On Dec. 12, medical experts at Smith Clinic will offer free mammograms and colorectal cancer screenings to Harris County residents. Experts warn ‘don’t let cancer sneak up on you,’ and take advantage of these free thorough procedures. Because of COVID precautions and limited space, all attendees require appointments. All attendees must wear facemasks that cover mouth and nose and maintain social distancing of at least six feet apart.

To learn more about the screenings or to schedule an appointment, call 281-454-0595.