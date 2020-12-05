Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Lead Efforts to Rename Post Offices to Honor Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan And Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal  

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) released the following statements after their bills to rename a U.S. Postal Office located in Castroville, Texas as the “Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan Post Office,” and a U.S. Postal Office in Houston, Texas the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building” both passed the U.S. Senate:

Senator Ted Cruz

Upon passage, Sen. Cruz said:

“I am pleased to see Congress come together and recognize the service and sacrifice of both Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal and Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan. The U.S. Postal Office on Addicks Howell Road in Houston will now serve as a lasting tribute to Deputy Dhaliwal’s trailblazing legacy for Sikh Americans and religious minorities in law enforcement, while the Post Office in Castroville will serve as a memorial to Lance Corporal Rairdan and his fellow soldiers who fell in the line of duty. While we tragically lost both outstanding Americans far too soon, their memory will live on as we honor their many contributions to their country and community. I look forward to seeing President Trump swiftly sign these measures into law.”

Sen. Cornyn added:

“Both Lance Corporal Rairdan and Deputy Dhaliwal exemplify the notion of putting their neighbors before themselves. It’s important for us to recognize these heroes who have done so much for our community, and honoring them with a local post office is a great way to highlight their public service for future generations to come.”

Background:

Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan, USMC of San Antonio, Texas, was one of 31 Marines killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2005 during his unit’s last mission before they were scheduled to rotate out of Iraq. Lance Corporal Rairdan was a 2003 graduate of Medina Valley H.S., and a member of the Medina Valley H.S. Jr. ROTC Blackhawks Drill Team.

In 2015, Lt. Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Harris County Sheriff’s office, became the first Sikh American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard. He was the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was a role model and trailblazer for Sikh Americans and religious minorities that sought to serve in law enforcement. On September 27, 2019, Deputy Dhaliwal was tragically killed in the line of duty in service of his community.