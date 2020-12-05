Sens. Cruz, Scott, Colleagues Issue Bipartisan, Bicameral Letter Urging No Budget, No Pay Be Included in Government Funding Bill

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) today sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Congressional leadership requesting that the No Budget, No Pay proposal be included in any budget negotiations for the end of the year government funding bill. The No Budget, No Pay legislation states that if Congress cannot work together to fund the government, they should not get paid.

The letter was also signed by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), David Perdue (R-Ga.), and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), as well as Reps. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Sen. Cruz’s letter may be viewed here and below.

December 3, 2020

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader

United States Senate

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader

United States Senate

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House

United States House of Representatives

The Honorable Kevin McCarthy

Republican Leader

United States House of Representatives

Dear Congressional Leadership:

Appropriating funds is the most basic duty of Congress, but for the past 40 years, Congress has cut corners by passing short-term spending bills – Continuing Resolutions – that just keep government funded at existing levels. Washington’s dysfunction has also led to multiple government shutdowns, which hurt Americans. Even members of the Coast Guard went without a paycheck during the last government shutdown, all while members of Congress continue to get paid.

As we finalize negotiations on Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations, we urge you to include No Budget, No Pay legislation as part of any end-of-year spending package. No Budget, No Pay simply says that if Congress cannot work together to fund the government, they should not be getting paid. Hardworking Americans across the country are still struggling to recover from the coronavirus, yet members of Congress will still get paid if they fail to do their most basic job of funding the government.

This proposal has bipartisan support and has already moved through Congress. It was approved by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in June 2019, and is included as part of the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act (S. 1877).

Withholding paychecks from members of Congress who fail to pass appropriations is an important step to prevent government shutdowns, which hurt the economy and millions of everyday Americans. But it’s also an important step to promote fiscal responsibility.

If Americans failed to do their jobs, they would be held accountable. The same should be true of Congress. We look forward to continuing to work with you to make important reforms so Washington works better for all Americans.

Sincerely,

/s/