The 2021 Pegasus World Cup: What Lies Ahead?

With $12 million for its inaugural running, the Pegasus World Cup has dominated the global horseracing industry. In fact, it has outperformed Dubai World Cup by becoming the wealthiest horse race in the world. In 2018, it collected a $16 million purse and another $9 million purse in the following year.

Recap of the 2020 Cup

Cheat sheets for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup have been calculated among horse racing bettors. As soon as the competitors were out, pointers for potential winners were prompted by experts. However, two horses dropped out of the cup, decreasing the betting dilemmas of the spectators.

In 2020, the purse of the cup was reduced to $3 million from $9 million in the previous year. That is quite a hefty reduction, but it isn’t that bad for a year filled with disasters—from the infliction of the pandemic to several cases of social violence. Seventeen horses have been invited for the race, where 12 are invitees, and the rest are reserved invitees.

Seemingly, Mucho Gusto was destined to win the $3 million purse in Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Florida. The jockey of the winning horse was Irad Ortiz Jr., an Eclipse Award recipient. For the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, Zulu Alpha, jockeyed by Tyler Gaffalione, won the race. Gaffalione was the 2019 Preakness winner.

Galloping towards 2021 Pegasus World Cup

Predictions are apprised foretellings. This means that every segment of a prediction is substantiated by research and calculations. The 2021 Pegasus World Cup is expected to take place on January 23. The venue of the event is still in Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, Hallandale Beach.

This year’s cup will be the 5th run of the horse racing series. It will headline all graded seven stakes. The Pegasus World Cup (G1) for four-year-olds and up will feature a $3 million purse. Meanwhile, the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) will have a $1 million purse.

Admissions to Event

If you plan to witness the racing event live, you need to know the four options of admissions tickets. You can purchase a ticket for (GA) General Admissions, where you can stand yards away from the contenders. The ticket price for general admission is $45-$105.

If you want to reserve great seats for viewing, you should purchase tickets for (RA) Reserved Admissions. With this pass, you can choose from six different seating areas, one of which is the grandstand with a price of $180. Prices of these seats range from $89-$310.

To have the best view of the final furlong with the convenience of open bars, Live Stretch is the cup’s premier admission. With this pass, you can enjoy private restrooms, quick admittance, and live music acts. Of course, the luxurious experience comes with a price. Expect a ticket fee ranging from $60-$300.

You can also have the Flamingo Rooms & Suites. There you can experience maximum luxury guaranteed with privacy. You can enjoy a panoramic race day while taking pleasure in a fine dining experience. Price ranges from $925 – $1,150.

Maximum Health Protocols

Covid-19 has affected the global sports industry. Horse racing isn’t an exemption in the scope of this health crisis. But now that everything is getting back on track, the Pegasus World Cup will resume this year with health protocols.

A premise entry protocol will be tightly observed. Measures like temperature monitoring and travel waivers are required upon entry of guests. A thermal sensing camera will be installed in entry points to efficiently detect the body temperatures of the guests.

The members of the working team assigned to assist in the implementation of the protocols will be provided with PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to keep them safe from possible transmission inside the facility.

There will be floor guides to aid in the enforcement of physical distancing so that they could sanitize their hands after having contact with high-touch points. Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the property. Floor decals are also established for the execution of physical distancing in line queues.

Guests are also instructed to wash their hands once every hour while the team members are advised to wash their hands as frequently as possible. Aside from these, public spaces, such as elevators and comfortable rooms, will be cleaned regularly.

Hygiene and sanitation reminders will be posted in the specified parts of the facility. Air filter replacement of HVAC systems will be done more frequently. Ultraviolet (UV) germicidal lights are also added to the HVAC system to eliminate existing bacteria and viruses in the air.

If you’re planning to secure a seat in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup, make sure that you don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid entrance delays and further health screening.

Takeaway

Because of the pandemic, health protocols are carried out in public hubs. Meanwhile, the 2021 Pegasus World Cup continuously delivers maximum efforts in prioritizing the well-being of their patrons. This way, spectators can still enjoy the race without the risks posed by the virus.