A Guide to Find Law Enforcement Flag

Whether you want to show support for the unsung heroes or participate in some kind of rally or protest, you would look for the law enforcement flag. Popular as the ‘Police Flag’ or the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag,’ they are available in variant appearances, fabrics, and qualities. Here’s the most comprehensive guide for you to find the best in the lot.

Police Flag—What Does It Represent?

The flag aims to express support for law and order and police. The thin blue line that represents solidarity found expression in its different versions. Its origin dates back to a battle that took place in 1854 during the Crimean War. In red uniforms, the British Infantry Regiment’s formation was identified by the phrase ‘Thin Red Line’ that later found popularity through art, music, etc.

Although it is still not very clear how and when exactly the ‘Thin Blue Line’ phrase became an indispensable part of the US law enforcement, it is widely used on t-shirts, face masks, and other accessories at present.

How to Find Law Enforcement Flag

When looking for a police flag, get it from a store that deals specifically in flags and keep a wide variety. As you are aware, the ‘Thin Blue Line’ is interpreted on flags in several ways. So your choice should reflect the cause you stand up for.

Generic Cause

When you are proud of your police force and wish to honor them your way, you can get the basic one—the blue line in the middle with black space below and above. The blue line running in between can also be referred to as the ‘Line of Duty’ that separates crime, anarchy, and chaos represented by black.

You can also go for the blue line right below the stars on a black and white American flag.

Memorial Services

If you are to pay your last respects, the police memorial flags offer an interesting range. Look for a store or rather an online store that has the K9 police memorial flags, and the Texas Police Memorial flags with ‘The Lone Star’, among others.

1st Responders

While displaying support for the 1st responders who risk their lives on a day-to-day basis, look for the 1st Responder flag online bearing the following colors:

Yellow for Security

Green for Armed Forces

Grey for Corrections

Blue for Law Enforcement

Orange for Dispatch

Red for Fire Department

White for E.M.S or Emergency Medical Services

Few sites have additionally made the 1st Responders flags available in red and blue lines beneath the stars on the black and white American flag.

Convey Your Message

Let your flag speak on your behalf. The text-oriented flags, like ‘We the Unappreciated Must Do the Unimaginable and See the Unthinkable to Protect the Ungrateful’ or ‘Back the Blue’, are amazing ways to salute the brave, young officers.

Sizes

Whichever you may buy, you have to be careful about the sizes. People often end up ordering a size too big or too small being negligent.

When searching for a standard size for boats, lawns, garages, man caves, or she-sheds, choose the 12×18 inch size.

When you want to fly the law enforcement flag on your car, exhibiting it as a part of your group performance or alike, go large! The 3×5 feet would be perfect.

Fabric

Print or embroidery—what’s your preference? The best online stores have it all but embroidery appears to be much more appealing visually than the printed ones. You would get them in 100% synthetic fabrics, like nylon and polyester, which are absolutely waterproof.

Some of the sewn flags are also sold with a wooden stick. In case you are to attend a relevant parade soon, go get one of them.

Quality

When selecting an online shop for law enforcement flag purchases, be mindful of its quality attributes:

They are designed through dyes

The dye is fade-resistant

Equally bright visibility on both sides

The edges are double stitched all around

There are reinforced grommet holes present with metal rings to hang them easily to any pole

Sale

Of course, you love deals! A few recognized online flag stores are giving amazing offers, such as 3 flags at the price of two or specific discounts, etc. But remember, as these are all limited period offers, don’t make any delays and grab them immediately!

Easy Returns

Does your store accept returns without creating much hassle? Well, the most reputed online stores do. Whether the product you received is defective or you’re not satisfied with the quality, pick a site with flexible return policies.

Hopefully, this guide would help you to decide on and purchase the most fitting law enforcement flag. Celebrate the unparalleled dedication and efforts invested by the police department that deserves due appreciation.