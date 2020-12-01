Tips to Keep Your Home in Good Shape

Running maintenance on your house, whether it’s weekly or monthly, is important to keep it in good shape and increase its value. You might also want to keep your house clean and ready to host guests or to have a few friends over. But keeping your place clean does not just mean cleaning up and tidying its rooms, there are many things around your house that need to be looked after in order to stay in good shape. These things include your roof, smoke detectors, the gutter, and the garden. If you want to know how to keep these things functional and in the best shape to maintain your home’s value, read this article as we give you a few tips on how to run maintenance on your living space.

The Roof

Checking your roof every now and then is essential for maintaining its shape and performance. Bring a ladder and climb up there to check for cracks or any problems that can cause leaks. You might postpone this chore for the end of a cold season every year but this is not good for your roof shape and you will definitely wish you had checked it more often when you start seeing leaks coming from the ceiling. Aim to take a close look at your roof at least every season to make sure there are no cracked shingles or holes that can lead to serious leaking problems.

The Gutters

This is one job you need to do more often as well instead of at the end of the fall when the leaves stop falling. You will find more leaves, flowers, and seed pods than you expect lying around in these gutters, and this can be a problem once they start clogging and causing water damage. If you let leaves clog your gutters, the water is going to be misdirected and cause further damage, so make sure you check the gutters every 3 months to keep them clean and ready for seasonal rain.

The Garden

Keeping your garden in good shape will require more effort than any other part of your house. This is because there are many things to look for and take care of in order to have a healthy good-looking garden. For example, you have to take care of how you water your lawn and find a good irrigation system if you tend to be away more often. You also have to watch out for high temperatures when it comes to your lawn and make sure you are buying the right tools that allow you to remove weeds and prevent their growth. When dealing with weeds, in particular, you need to find their roots and git rid of them using a weed trowel.

The Range Hood

Most people clean their range hoods by simple swipes when cleaning their kitchen but what they don’t know is that the vent and filter need cleaning too. Yes, that means your range hood from the inside is probably not clean and filled with grease. The easiest and most effective way of cleaning it is by vacuuming the fans to keep the vent clean and leaving the filter in warm water with some soap or auto parts degreaser, then rinsing it later.

The Seals and Coils of the Refrigerator

For indoor maintenance, your refrigerator will need some work too. Start by cleaning its coils using a vacuum cleaner attachment or if you don’t have this attachment you can DIY one from a cardboard tube. You may need to also check the magnetic seals to test their functionality. For this, you can bring a dollar bill and stick it to the magnetic seal then pull it to test the resistance of the seal. If it sticks, this means your refrigerator seal is working fine and doesn’t need repair, if not, then you need to replace the gasket.

Testing the Smoke Detectors

Alarm detectors come with a test button to help you figure out if they are working. Try to run this test every four months, if there is no sound coming from the alarm, it could mean you need to change the batteries. If it still doesn’t make a sound after changing the batteries, then it might need cleaning or be replaced. Always clean the smoke detector first before deciding that it needs to be replaced.

Many other things around your home need looking after like the air conditioning and the outside of your house, maybe less important than the tasks mentioned here but still important to maintain nonetheless. By following these tips, you ensure you get a close look at the small things that usually get ignored by most people, and fix what needs to be fixed. You also ensure that you keep your house in good shape to maintain its value in the market and make it ready for hosting people.