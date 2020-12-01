Preparing for a Home Inspection: A Seller’s Perspective

When it comes to selling a house, people tend to ask the same questions: how many bedrooms and bathrooms does your property have? Is it furnished? Does it have an outdoor space? However, a home inspection goes into much more detail to determine the value of a home. That’s why we have gathered the key aspects a home inspector will look for. Here’s how to prepare for a home inspection from a seller’s perspective.

Provide Easy Access to the Property

You want to make it easy for home inspectors and potential buyers to wander around your property, which means you need to remove any obstacles that hinder their access. If an area is blocked, it can not only affect the quality of your home inspection report, and it can also put off potential buyers. You must be prepared for their visit and remember that your house needs to be in the best condition to be put on the market. In other words, you’ll have to provide easy access to all areas of the property including the attic, basement, furnace rooms, utility rooms, as well as under sinks and other appliances so that they get a clear view of the residence.

Clean the Exterior

Clearing clutter that impedes access to your property’s exterior is just as crucial as allowing potential buyers to freely explore the inside of the property. You must clean the exterior of your residence to showcase your house in its best form. To do this, your backyard and landscape must look as presentable as it can be. You don’t need to spend a lot of time gardening and perfecting the greenery; a tidy and clutter-free garden will suffice.

Inspect the Roof

It’s probably been a significant amount of time since you have had a good look at your roof and any negligence will not look good on your report. This aspect of a home inspection is a big part of how well your home maintenance is received. It’s best to get a ladder to clean your roof from debris and other elements and check for any damaged or missing tiles. You should also make sure you get all the repairs taken care of before the inspection.

These little touches typically aren’t the first thing that springs to mind as a seller, but they largely impact the results of your home inspection. To ensure none of these important details go overlooked, the folks at repairpricer.com/home-inspection-checklist/ suggest you consider a free automated home inspection checklist service. This online tool makes it easy for you to ensure your home inspection report turns into a highly accurate repair estimate.

You’ll be informed on what buyers look for in an inspection report so that you can ensure everything is in good condition. You’ll also be aware of all the important items a buyer will consider before making a purchase so that you can be ahead of the curve.

Replace or Repair Lighting

Home inspectors and potential buyers will need strong sufficient lighting to get a good view of your residence. Trust and believe they will check which lights are working, so make sure you replace any broken light bulbs and make any necessary repairs in both the interior and exterior beforehand. These days, buyers also prioritize energy-efficient homes, not only for environmental purposes but to get an estimate on how much the electric bills will cost them. With that in mind, switching to energy-efficient light bulbs or solar panel lighting would give you extra bonus points.

Check the Functionality of Appliances

Appliances that don’t function properly, are old, or on the verge of malfunctioning are going to be a big red flag to home inspectors, so make sure to check that the toilets flush, no drains are clogged, and that your washing machine, dryer, and HVAC systems are all working efficiently. Change the filters in your HVAC system if you haven’t done so before the change of seasons.

Thoroughly Clean the Property

It goes without saying that your residence must be spotless before the inspection. You might want to consider hiring a home cleaning service to ensure every nook and cranny is spick and span. A dirty or dusty house isn’t going to do you any favors in the selling department.

Other Considerations

Fix all household repairs including squeaky doors and gates.

Check that all cabinets and windows close properly.

Clearly label the fuse box, as this can bother home inspectors and buyers alike.

Inspect all plumbing and make sure there are no leaks

Get pests under control, including spider webs and beehives formed outside.

Overlooking all these little details of your home that will be inspected can actually make it very difficult to sell your property. That’s why referring back to this list will ensure you don’t forget any crucial details. In any case, make sure to go over this checklist if you want to increase the value of your home before the home inspection.