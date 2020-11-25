Sen. Cruz: Tradition of Gratitude Is Woven Into the Very Fabric of Our Nation

Senator Ted Cruz

Issues statement in advance of Thanksgiving Day

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released a statement in advance of Thanksgiving Day:

“All across the country, Americans will celebrate the dearly won gift of freedom and the family and friends we are blessed to share it with. This tradition of gratitude is woven into the very fabric of our nation. As many families grapple with the challenges posed by the coronavirus, it is more important than ever to reflect on the resiliency of the American spirit. We see this resiliency in the generosity extended to those who are hurting – in Texas and across the country. We see this resiliency in our law enforcement officers and first responders, who rush into harm’s way to protect their fellow American. We see this resiliency on the frontlines of this pandemic, with healthcare professionals caring for and treating patients. And we see this resiliency in the bravery and courage of the men and women of our Armed Forces, who have for generations fought to defend our freedoms. Though we face unprecedented times, there is much to be immensely grateful for this year. May God bless your families as you celebrate this Thanksgiving, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.”