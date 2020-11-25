New Dental Office Coming Soon to Katy

Sandra Raouf, DDS and Chris Nguyen, DDS will soon be offering dental services to the community of Katy at their brand-new office, Dental Care at Cross Creek Ranch. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Friday, December 11.

Dental Care at Cross Creek Ranch will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Raouf, Dr. Nguyen and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.

“We are excited to be joining the Katy community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Dr. Raouf. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

Dr. Raouf earned a bachelor’s degree from Cairo University in Giza, Egypt and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA) in San Antonio, TX. She is an active member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Greater Houston Dental Society, and the Academy of General Dentistry.

Dr. Nguyen earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Louisiana State University Health Sciences School of Dentistry in New Orleans, LA. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, and Delta Sigma Delta.

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Dr. Nguyen. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”