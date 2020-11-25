Houston Methodist West Hospital Offers New Minimally Invasive Treatment that Prevents Stroke

Houston Methodist West Hospital now offers an innovative new procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), a minimally invasive and safe approach for patients at risk of stroke due to carotid artery disease.

Carotid artery disease is a form of atherosclerosis, or a buildup of plaque, in the two main arteries in the neck that supply oxygen-rich blood to the brain. If left untreated, carotid artery disease can often lead to stroke; it is estimated to be the source of stroke in up to a third of cases, with 427,000 new diagnoses of the disease made every year in the U.S. alone.

TCAR is a unique procedure where blood flow is temporarily reversed so any dangerous fragments of plaque are diverted away from the brain, preventing a stroke from happening. A stent is then placed inside the artery to open and stabilize the blockage. Vascular surgeons Ahmed Mohamed, M.D . and Charlie Cheng, M.D. successfully completed the first TCAR procedure at Houston Methodist West on a patient suffering from carotid artery disease on Friday, Nov. 13.

“TCAR is an important new option in our fight against stroke,” said Mohamed. “The procedure is minimally invasive, offers less risk and faster patient recovery times. The success of our first case at Houston Methodist West is a benefit to the community and a milestone for the hospital’s comprehensive heart and vascular program.”

“I’m proud that we can now offer this groundbreaking procedure at Houston Methodist West,” said Cheng. “Dr. Mohamed and I always strive to ensure we provide quality patient care. The ability to offer TCAR to individuals at a higher risk of complications due to age or medical history aligns with this value and furthers our goal of bringing the latest medical advancements to the community.”

Prior to TCAR, the main treatment option for severe carotid artery disease was an open surgical procedure called carotid endarterectomy (CEA). CEA removes plaque from inside the carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain, but the large incision leaves a visible scar the length of the neck and carries risks of surgical complications including bleeding, infection, heart attack and cranial nerve injuries that can cause issues with swallowing, speaking and sensation in the face. As a less invasive procedure, TCAR involves just a small incision above the collar bone.

Over 13,000 TCAR procedures have been performed worldwide through clinical trial and commercial use. TCAR has been studied extensively, and the clinical data have been excellent.