Katy Police Arrest Two Men for Aggravated Theft After High-Speed Chases

By George Slaughter

Katy Police arrested two men Wednesday following separate high-speed chases.

The two men are Adarrius Jackson, age 31, and Christopher Fuller, age 27. Both were taken to the Harris County Jail Facility. Jackson was charged with evading a motor vehicle and aggregated theft. Fuller was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, aggregated theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said at about 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was conducting a business check in the 5300 block of E. 5th St. He noticed two vehicles parked next to some unoccupied vehicles that belonged to the business. Police said recent thefts have occurred at this location, where suspects of cut off the catalytic converter from vehicles.

The officer exited his car and tried to contact drivers in two vehicles. Both vehicles fled the scene at high speed, initiating the chases.

Police said Jackson lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston. Officers found a catalytic converter next to the wrecked vehicle, along with tools inside the car.

Fuller also wrecked his car into a tree. His wreck occurred in in the 25400 block of Katy Mills Parkway. Police apprehended him after a brief chase on foot. Officers found in the vehicle and two catalytic converters as well as tools to cut and remove catalytic converters from vehicles.

Officers determined that catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the 5300 block of E. 5th St. Officers also found a nearby U-Haul truck that was missing a catalytic converter.

Police thank both the Houston Police Department and will Harris County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.