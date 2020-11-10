Program Offers Up to $40,000 in College Scholarship Money

By George Slaughter

Nine Katy Independent School District students are setting the example through their applications in a national program that has awarded them, so far, a combined $7,500 in scholarship funds.

The College Board Opportunity Scholarship Program is the first national program of its kind that sets six steps for high school students hoping to attend college.

Students who complete each step earn chances for scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. Students who complete all six steps are eligible to win $40,000 in scholarships that will be awarded in March of their senior year.

The College Board Opportunity Scholarships do not require an essay or application, and the program does not have a minimum GPA or SAT score requirement. The program instead rewards students’ actions on their way to college. The more actions students take, the more opportunities they have to earn a scholarship.

Students must complete any or all of these six steps:

Building a College List – Students get started by exploring colleges they are interested in. Practicing for the SAT – Students use official SAT Practice on Khan Academy. Improving SAT Scores – Students show how practice pays off by improving their scores. Strengthening Their College List – Students make sure their list has a mix of safety, match and reach schools. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – Students fill out the free government form to apply for financial aid. Apply to College – Students apply for the colleges they want to attend.

“Students and families everywhere are overwhelmed by the college planning process,” Joan Otten, Katy ISD director advanced academics, said. “Fortunately, the College Board Opportunity Scholarships Program guides students and lets them earn money for college along the way. We are so proud of our Katy ISD students who have already been selected as scholarship recipients and encourage all students to take these simple actions that will get them ready for college and earn them scholarships.”

Katy ISD Class of 2021 recipients of College Board Opportunity Scholarships are:

Building Your College List

Shreya Rachapudi – Cinco Ranch High School

Samantha Camarena – Mayde Creek High School

Practicing for the SAT

Akhil Shankar – Mayde Creek High School

Mya Burkes – Mayde Creek High School

Rene Cobos – Seven Lakes High School

Shelby Campassi – Seven Lakes High School

Oreoluwayimika Adebanjo – Tompkins High School

Mofeoluwa Gbenda-Degun – Paetow High School

Strengthen your College List

Julian Huen – Cinco Ranch High School

