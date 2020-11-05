Understanding College Funding Options

There is so much talk about how expensive college is, it can be difficult to make sense of the many options. Earning a degree not only makes you more employable, your lifetime earning potential will be higher than it would be without that degree. Whether you know exactly what you want to do with your life, or you are still undecided, attending college is an important first step in building a secure lifestyle.

There Are Ways to Lower Expenses

Attending an out of state, four-year college, switching degrees partway through, which pushes back your graduation date, is one way to have an expensive experience. There are many other ways to earn your degree without driving up the costs. If your area has a community college, attending classes there for the first year or two can be a great way to save money. This can be even more beneficial if you can live at home while doing so. You may even be comfortable working while doing so. After one or two years, you will have completed the general education courses required for your degree, and you are ready to transfer to a four-year institution. Do your research ahead of time and all of your general education credits should transfer. You will still graduate on the same timeline as your peers, but at a much lower cost.

Know What You Will Pay

While some people can pay as you go with college expenses, it is not always possible. Using a FAFSA calculator allows you to see how much aid you will qualify for. You can then determine how much you will need to cover the gap. If it is out of your budget, you can use a private student loan to make up the difference. It is important to note that each college will put together its funding package. You may be surprised to see that one of your choices with higher overall tuition offers a more favorable aid package than a less expensive choice. There are a variety of things that go into these aid packages, so don’t write anyone off until you receive their financial aid package.

Cover Some Costs While You Are in School

Whether or not you are interested in working while you are in school is a personal decision. Some people do fine juggling multiple responsibilities and thrive on being busy. Others do their best work when they can remain focused on classes. Regardless of whether or not you want to take traditional employment, you may find some options provided by your college to be appealing. Working as a resident advisor generally offsets your room and board bill. It is a low-stress job, and you can often spend most of your shift studying, as long as you are at the desk and available. Working as a teacher’s or research assistant or in a work-study program can be a great way to earn some money while giving you valuable experience. Working closely with a particular professor in this way also allows them to observe your strengths and weaknesses, often provides valuable mentorships, and puts you in a position for recommendations for valuable internships.