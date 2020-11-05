How exercise boosts mental health

Exercise isn’t just about muscle size and aerobic capacity. Sure, exercising can help you trim your waistline, add years to your life, improve your physique and physical health, boost self-esteem, and even improve your sex life. However, people are not motivated to stay active by these facts. People exercise regularly to feel more energetic throughout the day, achieve an enormous sense of wellbeing, sleep better at night, feel more relaxed, have sharper memories, and feel positive about their lives.

Exercising acts as a powerful medicine for several mental health issues, and has a profoundly positive impact on stress, anxiety and depression. It also boosts overall mood, improves memory, and helps you sleep better. To reap these benefits, you don’t have to be a fanatic of fitness. Research has proved that by just having moderate amounts of exercise, you can make a real difference.

How online therapy comes into place

People enter into adulthood with skills to unlearn the maladaptive and mistaken beliefs they have acquired in previous years. Failure to acquire the requisite skills to be resilient means that there will be a struggle to retain mental health while grappling with the continuous learning and unlearning in life.

The neocortical abilities of humans to expect or imagine things that might never happen – such as humiliations, embarrassments and potential disasters – can cause psychological problems when combined with a limbic defense system that never distinguishes between imagined and real threats. Instead, aggressive and avoidant responses are automatically launched on the basis of unconscious learning during childhood. That said, humans progressively fortify maladaptive behavior patterns, potentially creating new stressful problems. This is where online therapy can help.

Getting the best online therapy rebalances the power given to the different expectations, goals and beliefs that people acquire during development. It also brings unconscious drives to light.

Being largely reflexive, limbic learning makes people have little conscious awareness of adult behaviors. Nevertheless, people will always tend to construct conscious neocortical narratives that justify their behaviors, without realizing the actual reasons as to why they think, feel and do whatever they do. This makes it hard to be objective about feelings and motivations.

Psychological benefits of exercising

1. Increased self-confidence and self-esteem

There are many physical achievements that are attributed to regular exercise, from increasing muscle tone to improving endurance and losing weight. All these achievements enhance self-confidence – and the self-esteem that comes along with it. You may not even embark on getting a slimmer physique, climb a hill without getting winded, or get better-fitting clothes. Often, it just happens before you realize, which demonstrates a great boost in body, mind and spirit.

2. Eases anxiety and depression

Exercise has been scientifically proven to decrease symptoms of both anxiety and depression as well as boosting mood. When the body kicks into physical activity, the body’s central nervous system is triggered to release endorphins, which produces feelings of euphoria and happiness. Even just a modest amount of exercise can improve anxiety and depression, and some doctors even recommend patients to try out exercise regimens before turning to medication.

3. Enhances better sleep

Exercise helps to regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, a built-in body alarm clock that controls the feelings of being tired and alert. When body temperature increases due to exercise, calming effects are created on the mind, which enhances sleep. While exercise is a psychological benefit for better sleep, rigorous physical activities are not recommended when bedtime is near.

4. Improves overall brain performance

From strengthening memory to building intelligence, exercising boosts brainpower in several ways. Exercising the cardiovascular system triggers neurogenesis – the process of creating new brain cells, which boosts mental energy and creativity. Exercise also strengthens the brain’s hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory. This prevents memory loss and cognitive decline.

5. Decreases stress

Regular exercise has been proven to reverse brain damage that has been induced by stress. This happens when an increased heart rate stimulates the release of neurohormones such as norepinephrine, which improves mood and cognition. By forcing the body’s sympathetic and central nervous systems to communicate, the ability of your body to respond positively to stress improves.

Exercise may take longer to alleviate mood disorders such as depression or anxiety. However, the immediate effects are tangible. Given the complex demands of the modern world, pairing a defensive limbic system with a creative and imaginative neocortex will always challenge people. Whether you need the motivation to take a brisk walk or go to the gym, exercise can be a powerful tool for dealing with mental health issues as well as improving your outlook and energy, ultimately boosting your confidence and self-esteem.