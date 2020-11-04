Seven Lakes Senior Volleyball Player Selected for All-American Team

By George Slaughter

Ally Batenhorst (Katy ISD photo)

Seven Lakes Lady Spartan senior Ally Batenhorst is highly regarded for her volleyball skills, and others are taking notice.

Batenhorst is a third-ranked recruit in the United States. The American Volleyball Coaches Association presented her Wednesday with a jersey to announce her participation in a pre-selected group of volleyball players that will compete in the Under Armour All-American Match.

Batencourt is one of 11 athletes from across the country selected for this group.

The match is set for will be New Year’s Day in Orlando, Florida.

Since the award started in 2008, former selections include 79 collegiate AVCA All-Americans and 14 athletes on the current USA Volleyball Women’s National Team roster.

“When she walked into the gym and saw the balloons, her friends and family, she was just surprised,” Amy Cataline, Seven Lakes volleyball coach, said. “She is a very humble student who has an awesome talent, and it’s a big deal to be an All-American player.”

Batenhorst, who is committed to continuing her volleyball career at the University of Nebraska next year, will sign her letter of intent next Wednesday.

“I have been playing volleyball for a while now, and it has definitely had its ups and downs but it’s great to finally see the reward,” Batenhorst said.

Seven Lakes has a 13-0 record, atop the District 19-6A standings. The Lady Spartans are scheduled to play Mayde Creek Saturday.