Veteran HCSO Deputy Dies from COVID-19

Deputy Johnny Tunches

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Johnny Tunches, who died Tuesday after a courageous battle against COVID-19.



He is the third Sheriff’s Office deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.



Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, had been hospitalized for almost a month after contracting COVID-19. He was a 29-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and his most recent assignment was as a Contract Deputy in District 2. He began his service with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and worked at the Inmate Processing Center (IPC).



“Our Sheriff’s Office family mourns the death of Deputy John Tunches,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”



Deputy Tunches is survived by his wife and his three daughters.



Funeral arrangements for Deputy Tunches are pending.