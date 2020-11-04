Houston Veterans Invited to Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille For Complimentary Seven Finger High Dinner Sized Pork Chop

Veterans across Houston are invited to DINE-IN at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a complimentary, seven-finger-high, dinner-sized pork chop this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. – close. All United States veterans and active military with a valid I.D. can receive a complimentary Perry’s pork chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing a dinner entrée. Please note that reservations are required and can be made at PerrysSteakhouse.com .

The sweet, smoky and sizzling pork chop is hand selected and rubbed with their proprietary seasoning, cured, roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood and glazed, caramelized and topped with Perry’s signature herb-garlic butter, served with homemade applesauce. The famous chop is carved tableside and presented in three portions: the best marbled and melt-in-your-mouth cut known as the ‘eyelash,’ three baby-back ribs and the center-cut loin.

If interested, we would be more than happy to coordinate an interview for you ahead of Veterans Day. Chef Moonen is a James Beard Best Chef winner and has been inducted into the American Culinary Hall of Fame.