Houston Veterans Invited to Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille For Complimentary Seven Finger High Dinner Sized Pork Chop

Veterans across Houston are invited to DINE-IN at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a complimentary, seven-finger-high, dinner-sized pork chop this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. – close. All United States veterans and active military with a valid I.D. can receive a complimentary Perry’s pork chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing a dinner entrée. Please note that reservations are required and can be made at PerrysSteakhouse.com.
The sweet, smoky and sizzling pork chop is hand selected and rubbed with their proprietary seasoning, cured, roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood and glazed, caramelized and topped with Perry’s signature herb-garlic butter, served with homemade applesauce. The famous chop is carved tableside and presented in three portions: the best marbled and melt-in-your-mouth cut known as the ‘eyelash,’ three baby-back ribs and the center-cut loin.
If interested, we would be more than happy to coordinate an interview for you ahead of Veterans Day. Chef Moonen is a James Beard Best Chef winner and has been inducted into the American Culinary Hall of Fame.