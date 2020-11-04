Library Services Unavailable On Veterans’ Day

Services at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries will be unavailable on Wednesday, November 11. Books & More! Curbside Pick-up service hours will resume on Thursday, November 12, at all locations.

The four Phase 2 Grab-and-Go libraries – George Memorial Library in Richmond, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Missouri City Branch Library, and Sienna Branch Library – will resume limited, in-person service on November 12.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.