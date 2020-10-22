8 Home Updates That Adds Value

Whether you’re thinking of selling your house or you want to enjoy a better living experience, you’ll eventually find yourself looking for home updates that can transform the look and feel of your house. The real issue in exploring online options is that you can never know if an investment will be worth the upfront costs in the long run. You want to invest in your house in a way that will increase its value and make it more appealing down the road, whether it’s for potential buyers or for your own self. If you’re not sure where to start, here are 8 home updates that you should consider.

1. The Walls

First things will always come first, and your walls are what anyone would notice the first thing as soon as they walk in. Repainting your walls can be one of the most affordable updates you can do, whether you want to change the whole color palette or just apply a fresh layer of paint. This option is great because you don’t have to hire a professional to do the job, it can even be a great exercise for you.

However, an even more important task comes before painting your walls. Especially in the case of living in an old house, you’ll want to inspect your walls for possible mold, cracks, and other issues. Unlike painting the walls, this is a task that’s best left to the experts.

2. Crown Molding

Crown molding is another affordable update that makes all the difference in the world. For starters, it adds appeal to your house and makes it feel more like home. It’s also great in adding into its resale value, being one of the top recommendations offered by professional home stagers. Crown molding will go a long way in accentuating your walls and adding texture to the ceiling and edges, resulting in an aesthetic finishing.

3. Bathroom Remodelling

If one correctly, remodeling your bathroom can get you back 75% of your investment value at resale. The key strategy here is to combine valuable updates with the right service providers. In your efforts for locating the best bathroom remodeling agency, the Northern Virginia experts at FoleyHomes.com recommend finding one that provides quality designs, is up to date with the best industry practices, and offers their services at an affordable rate. Such an agency will get you the best value for the renovations you make in your bathrooms. So, what kind of renovations are worth the investment? It’s safe to say that replacing old fixtures and rusty plumbing is a must. If you want to take a step further, you can consider a full bathroom remodeling. Since this is a hefty investment that isn’t always necessary, you can simply opt for energy-efficient and water-proof updates that will exponentially increase the bathroom’s value.

4. Kitchen Remodelling

Similar to a bathroom remodeling, a kitchen renovation done right can bring you an ROI of 75%. The most obvious thing is updating old fixtures and plumbings as well, but you should also consider switching your old and tiled countertop to something more durable and modern. If your kitchen is old, then a full renovation may be in due time. You can replace the cabinets, flooring, and/or fuel system according to the state of your kitchen. If you’re updating your home for a resale, then keep in mind the age segment you’ll be targeting. You may come into different decisions if you want to sell for the aging population, with functionality and accessibility being your top priorities instead of appeal.

5. Flooring

Depending on your flooring, you may need to change it as well. Switching to hardwood or engineered hardwood will never let you down. This kind of flooring is durable, aesthetic, and of the highest quality. You can also explore other flooring options, such as square tiles, cork, and carpets.

6. Outdoor Area

Potential buyers are willing to judge your house long before they set a foot in, and that makes your outdoor area a priority. You’ll start with your door in all cases, but you’ll have more on your list if you have a yard. In addition to maintaining the greens, you’ll want to consider installing a fence, a deck, a garage door, or a fire pit. These are worthy investments, unlike a swimming pool.

7. Insulation

Do the electricity bills burn a hole in your pocket every month? Perhaps it’s time to inspect your house for cracks and leaks. The most probable culprit for leaking heat is an uninsulated attic, right beside poorly insulated windows. Using foam, blown-in insulation, or batt, you can fortify your house and increase its value.

8. Smart Home Technology

Nothing adds to a home value like smart technology. Despite the technological age we live in, it’s quite rare to find smart applications in most houses. Investing in security cameras, smart thermostats, smart locks, and leak detectors can go a long way for both you and potential buyers.

Not sure where to start with your home renovation? The first step is to calculate the return on investment for any update you’re considering. After doing the math, you can go ahead and do the renovations you’ve been dreaming of. The above suggestions could be a good place to start, depending on your needs, budget, and preferences.