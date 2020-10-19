Harris Health System’s LBJ Hospital Earns More National Nursing Recognition

Derek L. Curtis Sr.

(Courtesy of Harris Health System)

Harris Health System’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has earned its re-designation as a Pathway to Excellence® hospital, its second national nursing recognition in less than a month. It comes on the heels of LBJ Hospital achieving Magnet recognition in September, the acknowledged gold standard for nursing excellence.

Both recognitions are given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center to hospitals that promote high-quality patient outcomes through a robust nursing program that works in coordination and collaboration with all aspects of hospital staff to provide evidence-based patient care.

“This has been a remarkable year for LBJ Hospital,” says Derek L. Curtis Sr., DNP, MA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer, LBJ Hospital. “We are thrilled to receive two American Nurses Credentialing Center designations in the same year. This accomplishment reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence. We are committed to creating a positive practice environment that empowers and engages staff as we light the way for excellence in patient care.”

LBJ Hospital is one of 192 Pathway designated hospitals in the nation and the fourth hospital in 2020 to achieve Magnet recognition from the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®. LBJ Hospital joins the exclusive lists of 43 Pathway and 51 Magnet hospitals in Texas.

Patricia Darnauer

(Courtesy of Harris Health System)

“Each day, the LBJ Hospital team inspires me with their unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, even when the work we do is framed by a global pandemic,” says Patricia Darnauer, executive vice president and administrator, LBJ Hospital. I’m proud of what we do here every single day and these recognitions highlight why we are an invaluable resource for Harris County residents.”

Pathway to Excellence® is awarded after an organization successfully undergoes a rigorous review that documents foundational steps taken to create a positive work environment as defined by nurses and supported by research. These initiatives must be present in the facility’s practices, policies and culture. Nurses in the organization verify a supportive work environment through a confidential online survey.

According to the Pathway to Excellence® web site, the program recognizes healthcare and long-term care organizations for positive practice environments where nurses excel. Pathway organizations foster supportive leadership, inter-professional collaboration, nurse development and work-life effectiveness.

To achieve Pathway designation, organizations must meet the six essential standards to an ideal nursing practice environment. Applicants undergo a vigorous review to fully document the integration of those standards in the organization’s practices, policies and culture.

Hospitals designated as Pathway to Excellence are recognized for their outstanding patient care and outcomes, as well as nursing measures such as:

Improved nurse satisfaction

Retention of highly-qualified nursing staff and leaders

Champions of high-quality nursing practices