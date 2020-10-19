The number of COVID-19 Cases is Increasing in Our Community

Get Tested for FREE at Any of 10 HCPH Locations

Unfortunately the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing once again in Harris County. With flu season starting, local health officials are worried the combination of both diseases in our community could overwhelm our hospitals. Get your flu shot now, continue to take precautions when you are in public and get tested for COVID-19. Testing is free and there are new testing locations for the week of Monday, October 19 – Saturday, October 24.

Locations for October 19-24. The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm

Christia Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047

Closed Tuesday, October 20 Strawberry Park 1114 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504

Closed Wednesday, October 21 Spring Creek Church of Christ Spring Creek Church of Christ14847 Brown Rd, Tomball, TX 77377

Closed Wednesday, October 21 Faith Lutheran Church 4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Closed Thursday, October 22 Zube Park 17560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447

Open only Monday, October 19 Atascocitia Park 17302 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Atascocita TX 77346

Open Tues-Thurs., Oct 20-22 & Sat, Oct 24 MAS Katy Center 1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX 77094

Open Mon-Thurs., Oct 19-22 All Saints Anglican Church 13403 Renn Rd, 77083

Open only Friday, October 23

Aldine Site is Open Mon-Fri, Oct 19-23 from 12-7pm & Sunday, Oct 24 from 10am-3pm

M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032

Children can be tested at this site

Pasadena Site is Open Mon-Fri, Oct 19-23 from 7am-2pm & Saturday, Oct 24 from 10am-3pm

San Jacinto College Central Campus 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.