The 2020 BMW X7 M50i Review: Hauling in Luxury

A new definition of luxury and power is presented by the new BMW X7 M50i, BMW has etched the way of luxury sport through the launch of the new X7 SAV. Adding more sportiness, the M50i model is a perfect package with added horsepower and ultimate luxury inside. Ample passenger space is offered with a plush seating arrangement and multiple small-item storage spaces. The new 2020 BMW X7 M50i is equipped with the latest infotainment setup and premium audio system. Fully digital experience with utmost convenience and comfort is offered by the new X7 M50i.

The exterior design of the car is embraced by the signature dual-kidney grille, sleeker sides, and newly designed LED headlights. Massive alloy wheels and above-average ground clearance reassures the all-terrain ability of the SAV. Absolute brilliance in many ways is showcased by the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i. More power, more space, more technology, and more of everything can be expected from the latest version of the master SAV.

What is the expected launch date and price of the 2020 BMW X7 M50i?

With the M-badging, extra power and more opulent interior space are offered. The top-end M50i of the X7 gets a bulky price tag of around $113,845. You also get a wide range of personalization options and upgradable packages to make the X7 truly yours. The launch date of the latest 2020 version is expected in early August 2019 in the US.

Performance delivered by the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

The performance domain of the BMW X7 is undoubtedly the best-in-class. On top of the already powerful configuration, the M badging brings the devil inside. Magnificent engineering is showcased by the addition of a 4.4-liter Twin-Power Turbocharged V8 engine generating around 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. of torque. The powerful engine is channeled through a highly efficient 8-speed Automatic transmission system and an available xDrive AWD system. Gear shifts are smooth and highly responsive, offering a class-apart driving experience. The acceleration ability of the car is quite impressive with a 0-60 mph ticking under 4.5 seconds. The top speed of the car is around 130 MPH which is absolutely mind-boggling for such a huge machine.

The exterior look of the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

Coming to the exterior of the car, the new BMW X7 is an instant head-turner. The sportive M50i model gets more intriguing detailing with the signature dual-kidney front grille and sleeker sides. The massive alloy wheels and impressive ground clearance offers good tacking on rough road patches. You can enjoy the thrill of off-road with the new X50i by your side. The design statement of the car is aerodynamically superior with sleek bodylines and lightweight material usage. Impressive agility around corners and good high-speed control is delivered by the new X7. Handling the mean machine is highly competent with fast response, endless smoothness, and optimum power deliverance through the all-wheel-drive system.

The M50i gets special sports badging with the epitome of performance and amenities. Massive kidney grilles have been criticized by many but after spending time with the huge three-row SUV, you will realize the size to be in correct proportion. Crisp character is shown with the new sculpted body style and sporty accents. M50i badging along with quad exhausts and a split liftgate is the best fittings for an ultra-luxury Sports SUV.

Interior space of the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

BMW has always set a new benchmark when it comes to premium interior space and mesmerizing riding experience from its foster. The new 2020 BMW X7 M50i welcomes you with a plush seating arrangement. The seven-seater SUV packs premium seats wrapped in leather upholstery. Extended supports like headrest, center armrest, and lumbar support offers great comfort along with long ride stints. Seats come with 16-way power adjustments, heating feature, and ventilation for absolute relaxation. Ample passenger space is offered for all passengers with enough legroom in the rear as well. Sheer brilliance and impeccable craftsmanship can be felt from the new M50i cabin. the dashboard design is more driver eccentric and offers a fully digital experience. Multiple small-item storage spaces and utility features is equipped in the latest layout of the X7 M50i cabin.

Infotainment features inculcated in the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

A plethora of latest infotainment features and tech amenities are loaded in the new 2020 BMW X7 SUV. The car gets a hand on an upgraded infotainment system by BMW along with an edge of luxury. Starting with the infotainment screen, the new 2020 X7 gets a 12.3-inch infotainment display along with a 9.3-inch rear touch screen. The music lovers are well answered with the premium 16-speaker sound system by Harman Kardon. Speed sensitive volume takes care of neglecting most noises. The new X7 is user-friendly with a smoother interface and interactive Voice Control feature.

Opulence is reflected from every corner with the 12-color ambient lighting setup. The latest 2020 X7 M50i gets the latest connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth wireless technology, and onboard Wi-Fi to makes media streaming faster and hassle-free. A wireless charging pad is also available to keep the devices charged on-the-go. An integrated navigation system en routes you to your desired destination the most feasible way. Steering mounted controls improve accessibility to media or taking up a call.

Safety features in the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

BMW has taken the safety and well-being of its passengers a primary task when designing the best-in-class cars. The new 2020 BMW X7 M50i offers you the best-in-segment safety features and Driver Assistance systems. The new line-up gets advanced tech and improved mechanical systems. The braking system gets ventilated disc brakes. The handling of the car feels more confident with highly responsive steering systems and good high-speed control. All wheels get ABS control for better traction. A wide suite of advanced Driver Assistance systems including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Assist, Automated Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electronic Stability, Traction Control, and many more are included as standard. The new BMW X7 M50i stand out from competitors with a trusted architecture and genteel material selection.

Final Verdict of the new 2020 BMW X7 M50i

If you are looking to experience the ultimate thrill of driving a potent SUV with all the creature comforts and the latest infotainment features. The new M50i badging gets you extra sportive performance with the massive 4.4-Liter Twin-Power Turbocharged engine clubbed with an 8-speed Automatic Transmission system. The exterior design of the car is compelling with signature dual-kidney grilles, massive 18-inch alloy wheels, and new LED headlight design. The Interior space of the new 2020 BMW X7 reflects opulence with a plush seating arrangement and ample passenger space. The cabin is utility friendly with multiple in-cabin storage spaces and sufficient dedicated cargo volume. The seven-seater SUV is a robust machine that is also equipped with advanced safety features and Driver Assistance Systems to ensure complete safety and improve drive quality. Overall, you can get to experience the ultimate driving pleasure along with an ultra-opulent cabin in the latest 2020 BMW X7 M50i.