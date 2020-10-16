How to Reduce Water Usage for Your Home Appliances

Water is a great resource. We use it to do laundry, clean dishes, and keep the sewer system functioning effectively. We also use it to do house cleaning, among other home applications, to enhance our homes’ comfort. Our living spaces would be another hell without water. However, poor water usage practices and flawed drainage systems can result in high water bills. A flawed drainage system may contain defective drainage components leading to leakage, water blockage, and contaminated water.

The leakage and over usage of water may break your bank if not managed. This article outlines various strategies you can employ to cut down the water usage in your appliances and make it safe for consumption.

● Install Water Filters

Tap water may contain minerals such as iron, sulfur, manganese, or a mixture of all the above. Since the water is already contaminated, you may end up using many water volumes to avoid the clothes from soiling. You can prevent the vast water bills by installing an iron filter at the water source to eliminate the foreign metals and other contaminants and give you access to soft water. The filter can also eliminate the foul odor, bacteria, and other debris that could trigger allergic reactions or respiratory infections. With the clean water, you will be capable of cleaning with less water and achieve great results yet.

● Use Less Detergent In Your Cleaning Machines

Using excess or low-quality detergent in a dishwasher or laundry machine may result in over-sudsing. The excess suds may cause a prolonged rinsing cycle as the device tries to remove the extra foam from the clothes. The machine would thus end up consuming many gallons of water in the rinsing cycle alone. The excess suds may also cause leakage of the washer and cause blockage of the door, hence halting the washing operation. Thus, it is essential to use a high-quality detergent in the recommended quantities while washing to avoid the above issues.

● Replace The Old Appliances

If your dishwasher or washing machine has served you for more than ten years, it’s time to let go of it. The old appliances consume more water and are more prone to damages like cracks, blockages, and so on, whose repairs may further drain your pocket. You need to replace them with the latest models. The newest washing devices are more water conscious compared to their old counterparts. Replacing the old machines will not only reduce your water bills but also enhance your health.

● Install a New Toilet

Old toilets may swallow up to 8 gallons of water to sweep away the waste in the bathroom. Besides the high water consumption, they may become a breeding zone for bacteria due to scaling as it is hard to reach places such as the rims. The bacteria can further fetch huge treatment costs for your family members. The latest toilets are well customized to use a little amount of water. Using them to replace the old toilets can assure you of fewer water bills and less exposure to bacterial infections.

As you can see, you can reduce your water bills by replacing your appliances, installing water filters, and using less detergent in cleaning machines. By so doing, you will not only cut the water bills but also enhance your home comfort.