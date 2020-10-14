Winning Strategies When Dealing With Insurance Companies

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve had a car accident or you’ve had an injury, dealing with insurance companies almost never goes smoothly. At first glance, they may seem helpful, like they had really good intentions, but that’s not really the case.

As soon as something bad occurs (any accident) you will be contacted by the insurance company. What do they want from you? Well, in most cases they will try to settle the claim as quickly as they can.

Therefore, you must always be prepared for various potential outcomes when in contact with them. They use different strategies to ensure they are looking out for your best interests, but as we previously said, that’s rarely the case.

So what can you do in case something bad occurs and you have to contact them? Do you think you’ll be able to handle them? If you’re not sure how to act in this situation, pay attention to these four helpful tactics.

What Are You Supposed To Do?

Taking the first step

It would be recommendable to hire a personal injury lawyer first before you proceed with anything else, however, if you’re not sure whether that’s what you’re supposed to do next, then consider other options.

It’s important to take notes of everything that has happened, focusing mostly on your injuries. Do not minimize them! Keep in mind that the insurance adjuster will pay attention to anything you say and just might use some things against you.

Now, when it comes to scheduling, it would be advisable to see the adjuster during business hours. He or she may complain and suggest another time, but don’t give in. Accentuate how important it is to see them during classic work hours in case you need to call your consultant or someone else equally important.

Since you haven’t chosen an attorney yet, it still doesn’t mean that you should go alone. Bring someone who you can trust (it can be a relative or a friend) and who is going to prevent any negative behavior that may come from the adjuster.

Hire an attorney

Even though there are some people who do not think of this immediately, this should be one of the most important steps in this situation. One wonderful capital of California, Sacramento, is known for its amazing law firms. So if by any chance you live in this city, make sure to find a good Sacramento personal injury law firm and seek their advice. You should find someone to represent you.

Moreover, a good and experienced lawyer will know how to handle every situation and will be of great help when it comes to interacting with an adjuster. These professionals have great negotiating skills which is good if you need someone to maximize your claim completely.

What Are Your Other Options?

Don’t give too many details

It’s completely normal to be in shock after an injury or accident, however, you have to be careful when it comes to protecting yourself. This means that you are not obligated to uncover too much information regarding the accident or any material damages.

Insurance companies always notice the state you’re in and want to use it against you. That’s why you should never make any guesses concerning the accident and do not ever admit partial liability.

Now, even if you did something wrong, do not admit anything until you consult and get approval from your attorney. Who knows, maybe you think that you have done something bad and then later it turns out that you haven’t.

More importantly, if the insurance company asks about any damage to your car, you seek a quote from your own auto repair shop, don’t consult with someone they have recommended at any cost!

Be polite to get a good settlement

Most of us have to work on our negotiating skills to prepare ourselves for different situations. If yours are already good, that’s even better! Keep in mind that these adjusters are also great at this.

Those who are too nice, kind, and friendly are usually the worst. So what can you do? Be professional and courteous in order to achieve a high settlement offer. If they offer something that is too low, kindly reject it!

If they notice that you are not planning to give in, yet you are not acting like a crazy person, on the contrary, they just might accept your terms and agreement. After that’s settled, take some time to review the contract.

Be Smart About It!

That’s all you can do. Always carefully assess every step that you are planning to take and you’ll be just fine. More importantly, keep in mind that these people are not your friends, they are just doing their job. The suggestions we named can be of great help if you read and use them carefully.