Unless you are a total germaphobe or you have a little touch of OCD, nobody likes doing household chores. Whether it is ironing, washing the dishes, or taking out the trash, jobs around the home are time-consuming, boring, and repetitive. The best way to minimize the hassle and time needed to do your chores, it is important to invest in the right equipment.

Particularly if you live in a big house, vacuuming is one of the most laborious and time-consuming jobs, but investing in a quality vacuum cleaner can help to make the task a lot easier. There are thousands of models of vacuum cleaner on the market, so choosing the right one can be a little difficult. To help, here is what to consider when buying your next vacuum cleaner.

1. Choose the Type of Vacuum Cleaner

The first thing you will need to do is to decide what type of vacuum cleaner to buy. There are five types to choose from, each with its own benefits and downsides. The five options are upright vacuums, canister vacuums, robot vacuums, handheld vacuums, and steam mop vacuums. For general household use, an upright or canister vacuum should be sufficient for any job that needs doing. Robot vacuums are a fun little modern invention that zips around your house and vacuums for you. Handheld vacuums are perfect for getting into difficult nooks and crannies or doing a quick vacuum without having to get out your big device. Steam mop vacuums are perfect for those really difficult vacuuming jobs which need that extra suction power.

2. Identify the Important Features

When choosing a vacuum cleaner, there are four main factors that you will need to consider; budget, noise, performance, and portability. Vacuums are some of the noisiest and most annoying of all household appliances, but now there are many quiet vacuum cleaners that have been developed, to make the task less irritating. As well as reduced noise, when it comes to performance, it is all about the suction ability of your vacuum cleaner. There are many vacuum cleaners which look great but they may be very noisy or ineffective. Make sure that your choice is portable, especially if you have a big home and need to carry it up and down the stairs. Upright and canister vacuums usually come on wheels which makes them really easy to use.

3. Consider Your Budget

Whenever you buy any household appliance, your budget is always going to be a big consideration. The prices of different vacuum cleaners vary enormously based on the brand and performance. For most people, a machine in the mid-price range will provide all of the suction that you need without breaking the bank. Top of the line vacuum cleaners like Dysons can cost as much as $700 and you will have to weigh up whether this is affordable for you and if the performance lives up to the price tag. Generally speaking, $150-$250 should be an ample budget to buy a quality vacuum cleaner that is capable of everything you want it to do. Compare prices in a few different stores and online so that you know that you are getting the best deal for your money.

4. Do Your Market Research

Once you have chosen the type of vacuum cleaner that you want and identified the features that are most important to you, it is time to do some market research and find suitable models within your price range. There are hundreds of electronic and household appliance websites and stores and so no matter your preferences, you are sure to be able to find a great vacuum cleaner for you. With so many options, it can be a bit overwhelming making that choice, so the best thing to do is to look up online reviews of all the vacuum cleaners which you are considering. This will enable you to get an accurate and unbiased impression on all the different choices so that you can ultimately purchase the absolutely best machine.

A quality vacuum cleaner can make all the difference when it comes to cleaning a home quickly and effectively. With a top model, this boring, difficult task can be done almost effortlessly in a fraction of the time that it would normally take. Be sure to follow this guide when choosing your vacuum cleaner and you will be able to make your life a whole lot easier. Balance performance with the price and check out all the reviews online of your chosen machine and you won’t go far wrong.