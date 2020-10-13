Is Organic Food Safer and More Nutritious?

Knowledge of what’s in our food is becoming more and more accessible as time goes on. As food production has progressed into a massive industry, the information found on the food label has never been so important. But should we be so quick to hop on the no-GMO, organic bandwagon? Are the higher prices one must pay to enjoy organic food really worth it? We’ll let you decide that by reading further about the nutritional benefits that have been proven about organic foods.

Mind Your Meats

It’s certainly safe to say that we’ve strayed far, far away from a hunter/gatherer’s diet. The animal products we eat are not usually living off of a plant-based diet unless you specifically seek out organic grass-fed steaks that have been raised in a free-range environment. Studies have shown that organic meats are higher in healthful fatty acids that reduce your chances of getting cancer.

Ever get ill with flu symptoms that just won’t subside? Well, if the meats you’re eating are chock full of antibiotics, then they heighten your tolerance to antibiotics that you normally take when you get sick. When you’re selecting your meats, consider eating only organic so that you’re getting the nutrition you need without all the long-term side effects of ingesting chemicals and antibiotics. Meats are supposed to support your health, not harm it. This might not be the case if you’re not considerate about the environment they’re raised in before they make it to your plate.

How does the meat industry feed billions of people?

It’s pretty grim, so buckle up. Livestock that doesn’t fall under the organic, free-range category is injected with growth hormones to make them heftier and able to produce more milk. It’s also no secret that they are raised and transported in close-range, unhygienic environments that could expose them to harmful diseases and bacteria. So they are given antibiotics to protect them from these.

It’s crucial to remember that anything animals ingest or are treated with before they reach our plates are going to leave a residue and wind up being consumed by humans that eat them. The sun also plays a vital role in the diet of livestock. Energy from the sun is soaked into the grass that livestock eats and creates CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) in the animal, supporting cardiovascular health. However, if the animals are not on a grass-fed diet, then they might be completely void of this important nutrient.

Get Your Greens, Subtract the Chemicals

Like livestock, the environment, and various chemicals that your product is exposed to before they arrive in your local grocery stores are very important. Just like livestock are shot up with antibiotics to protect them from disease, produce is also sprayed with pesticides and herbicides that protect it from insects and other plants that could eat or harm it in any way. There are also soil enhancing chemicals used that lower the antioxidant content and react poorly with vitamins naturally found in organic fruits and vegetables. Antioxidants play an essential role in human health and have been proven to lower your risk of cancer and heart disease and help with aging, cognitive function, and vision.

Organic fruits and vegetables tend to be higher in healthful minerals and vitamins that strengthen your immunity. However, genetically modified produce designed to feed the masses by growing larger and being resistant to insects is known to lack nutritional value and can make you more sensitive to allergens.

Metals Worth Mentioning

Research shows that organic produce is around 50% less likely to contain harmful metals. That’s right. The chemicals used in fertilization methods by farmers contain toxic metal. Who knew that there was a necessary evil to the mass production of produce? Well, now you know that if you’re not eating organic, then you’re subject to toxic metals like cadmium, which can collect in your kidneys and liver, causing you a whole slew of health problems.

Humans are typically encouraged to eat plenty of meat and produce for most of their childhood and are told that they’d stay healthy and strong if they do. Things aren’t so simple these days, and it’s vital and necessary to look into where your food comes from and how it’s grown. Anything that’s mass-produced will contain antibiotics, growth hormones, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and various chemicals that spur along with rapid growth and make it resistant to whatever harsh environment is raised in.

Being mindful of what you’re putting in your body and feeding your family has never been so important. What goes indirectly impacts health and wellness. Is organic food a healthier, safer option? The science is there, so consider it next time you’re browsing the aisle for what you’ll fill your fridge with.