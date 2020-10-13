What Are Electrical Connectors for Wires?

The specialists involved in the sale of wire connectors on the platform WirefyShop indicate that the main task solved during electrical installation is to choose the right wire connector (auto electrical wire, heat wire for pipes, wire tap connector, etc.,) that is optimal for current operations. The reliability and safety of operation of any electrical wiring depend on the quality of multi wire connectors. This explains the desire of users to understand in detail what types of these products are most often used in practice and for what wiring they are suitable.

Ways to Connect Wires

Connecting wires is the simplest operation that allows you to switch them in accordance with the requirements of technical conditions. Among the known methods of forming reliable contact between conductors are the following:

Traditional twisting; Connection by soldering and welding; Articulation by means of special adapters (often used for automotive wires in a car).

Types of Terminals for Connecting Wires

Before connecting the wires during installation, you should stock up with special cleats, through which it is possible to establish contact without the use of auxiliary equipment. The following types of electrical multi connectors allow you to do without a soldering iron and a welding machine:

Coupling clamps;

Shoe and self-clamping terminals;

Knife blocks;

Screw and spring connectors.

Each of these varieties needs special consideration.

Coupling Clamps

This type of wire connector is designed for mounting electrical buses with a cross-section of about 0.25-16.78 mm square.

Terminals on Plastic Blocks

They differ from conventional terminal connectors in that they guarantee uniform clamping over the entire contact area.

Self-Clamping Terminals

Connectors for conductors of this type are distinguished by the convenience and ease of making contact.

Screw Pads

Clamps of this class are a kind of box connectors; they are also made in the form of a sleeve, but with a rounded oval bottom.

Spring-Loaded Terminal Blocks

Reusable connectors are equipped with a special lever that allows you to easily release the cable ends.

Knife Blocks

Pluggable connectors of this type are usually used in the organization of grounding circuits of a three-core cable, as well as in the installation of continuous conductive lines.

Connector Selection Order

Brand and material from which the product is made;

Voltage for which its contacts are designed;

The minimum diameter of the switched conductors allowed for the given sample.

