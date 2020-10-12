How to Protect Yourself If You Get Injured During Work Hours

Sustaining an injury in any kind of accident can be a really awful experience. As well as the pain and suffering, you can also be left with major financial issues due to the high costs of medical bills and the loss of earnings from being unable to work. While there are very few positives to be taken from an injury, you may be entitled to compensation if you have been hurt in an accident at work. At least that will help you cover the costs and get back on your feet. Being involved in an injury case that happened in the workplace can be particularly emotionally difficult as you are in a situation where you have to go up against the individual or company which employs you.

To help anyone who has been hurt while doing their job, here is an overview of protecting yourself if you get injured during work hours.

1. Report the Incident

The first thing that you need to do if you sustain an injury during work hours is to report the incident in your workplace’s accident book immediately. This is a physical record that every US business must legally have in which every accident is logged for future reference. An accident book can be used as vital evidence to prove what happened if your employer ever disputes your side of the story. Make sure that you either record the incident yourself or that you are present when it is recorded. This entry should be signed both by you and the supervisor or person in charge of health and safety. Once the accident has been entered into the book, take a photo on your phone for future proof. It is illegal for businesses to tamper with the accident book, but it is always worth having your own physical record if they attempt anything untoward.

2. Go to Hospital

Once your accident has been logged, your next course of action is to go to the hospital to receive the medical examinations and treatment you need. Pay no attention if your boss or supervisor says that you cannot leave during your shift to go to the hospital. One of your legal rights as a worker is to full pay if you sustain an injury at work and need medical attention. The doctor will be able to look at your injuries and prescribe the necessary course of treatment to help you recover. The medical reports which are generated during this visit will also be vital evidence when it comes to claiming compensation or taking legal action against your employer. In many states, there is a limit on the time you can take between the incident and obtaining your medical check-up, so it is best not to delay.

3. Hire an Injury Lawyer

A qualified lawyer is important in many incidents of injury, but when you have been injured in your workplace, it is absolutely vital. Any legal proceeding can be very demanding, but going up against your own employers can bring a whole new level of stress and anxiety. These expert Kentucky injury lawyers explain that different states have different laws. Hence, it is important to find a local law firm that specializes in your kind of case and understands the local laws. In Kentucky, for example, you only have 30 days to get a medical check-up, or the report can not be used as evidence in your case. Your lawyers will be able to guide you through every stage of the legal process and help you to get the justice you deserve.

4. Know Your Rights

It can be so stressful being in a legal dispute with your employers and many people often feel intimidated and pressured into dropping their claim altogether. Fear of losing your job or other reprisals can force you just to let it go and deal with all of your injuries and resulting costs on your own, but you must know your rights and don’t let anybody abuse them. Your absolute right under employment law is to seek compensation from your employer after an accident at work. It is against your employment rights for your employer to try and dissuade you, intimidate you, or in any way, enact revenge against you.

No accident is a desirable experience but an accident during work hours is particularly difficult as it pits you against your employers. It is really important to take the right steps to protect yourself and give yourself the best opportunity to get the compensation you need to pay your bills and rebuild your life. Report the accident, seek immediate medical attention, and hire an experienced lawyer to represent you.