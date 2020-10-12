Nam’s Next Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaway

HOUSTON, TX — Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is continuing their Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaways. On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the food distribution events will take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Ecopark-IAH at 16152 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Houston, TX 77032, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until supplies last).

In August and September, NAM served nearly 5,000 families during its three food distribution events at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring, TX. At the new Ecopark-IAH location, NAM will be able to supply 3,000 families with 70 pounds of food in one day.

“We are excited to continue to host these food giveaways with the Houston Food Bank,” said Les Cave, President & CEO of NAM. “No one should have to suffer from food insecurity, and moving to this new location will allow NAM to provide food to more families in our community.”

Everyone arriving at Ecopark to pick up food must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Cars will be served in the order of arrival via a drive-thru system. Volunteers will direct traffic and line up cars. Fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and non-perishable foods will be carried to each vehicle by volunteers wearing a face mask and gloves.

NAM also needs an army of volunteers to help at future Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaways to direct traffic and carry food to cars. Volunteers will be required to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked upon arrival, and social distancing will be enforced. NAM will provide disposable gloves, water, and snacks for all volunteers. If you would like to participate in this volunteer opportunity please call Crystal Ortiz at (281) 885-4604 or email volunteer@namonline.org.

For more information visit namonline.org or call (281) 885-4555.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education, and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.