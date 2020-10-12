5 Unconventional Yet Super Healthy Snacks You Should Be Adding To Your Diet

Upon hearing the word healthy food, all we think is green leafy vegetables, fresh salads, kale, salmon, avocados, and green smoothies. If you are anything like us, the chances are high that you are tired of eating the same foods over and over again. Now is the perfect time to broaden your healthy food range with some unconventional but healthy food. Some of these foods can be hard to find, but you can find most of them in your nearest supermarket or order online from Alyan Food.

The food list we have prepared for you is filled with delicious and healthy food and can be incorporated into your diet by frying, sautéing, braising, or eat as it is.

1# Khorasan Wheat

The first food is forsaken on a diet is carbs. Modern wheat and flour have high-fat content that is unhealthy. Khorasan wheat is perhaps the first domesticated grain and has high nutritional value. One cup of it has only 230 calories but provides more than 25 percent of daily intake of fibers and proteins. If you are craving cookies, cake, or just a simple sandwich, use Khorasan wheat flour in your baking.



2# Dark Chocolate



It might be hard for you to digest, but chocolates can be a healthy food staple. Dark chocolates, unlike their milk counterparts, have high mineral contents. Desirable minerals, like zinc, iron, and magnesium, have astonishing health benefits. According to a survey, eating dark chocolate reduces the risk of heart attacks. They are also an excellent gift for health freaks. Chocolate gift boxes filled with a variety of dark chocolates can sure satisfy their cravings without posing any health risks.

3# Kimchi

Kimchi, a spicy yet staple with every food in Korea, has lots of health benefits. Spiced, Pickled, and fermented cabbage is the main ingredient of Kimchi. The flavor is further enhanced by the addition of fish sauce, ginger, and sugar. Its crunchy and acidic flavor can heighten the taste of ordinary foods, such as beans, rice, tofu, and even sandwiches. Healthy snack ideas for adults include the addition of the Kimchi in your sandwiches, wraps, or burgers. It adds not only the spice but also the much-needed vitamins and antioxidants.

4# Seaweed

It might sound odd and may not sit well with your taste buds, but seaweeds salads are very healthy. Algae contain loads of essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin B, Vitamin K, iron, and zinc. They are the best source of Iodine, which is required for the regular working of thyroid glands. A cup of seaweed in your salads add only 32 calories and contains about one gram of fibers.

5# Goji Berries

Berries, whatever kind, have lots of health benefits. Goji berries, like any other berries, contain tons of minerals and vitamins. Goji berries, also called wolfberries, have been used in Chinese medications for more than 2000 years. The addition of these little powerhouses of energy in your smoothies or cereals will add an incredible amount of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, copper, proteins, selenium, and antioxidants in your diet.