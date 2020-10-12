Council Considering Use of Reserve Funds for Capital Improvement Fund

By George Slaughter

Katy City Hall

The Katy City Council is considering the establishment of a capital improvement fund and funding it with $2 million in reserve funds. But the purpose of the fund, how it will work, and the establishment of it seem to require some clarification for everyone involved.

Earlier this month, Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle met with City Administrator Byron Hebert and Finance Director Andy Vasquez to discuss how such a fund could be created. Dowdle said the fund enables the city to play for the future on capital improvement expenses.

“If we prepare it properly, it will be set to work for the taxpayers,” Dowdle said at Monday’s council meeting. “We have excess money.”

Vasquez said he has established similar funds in previous positions, in other cities.

Corte requested that Monday’s council meeting agenda include an item for discussion, and possible establishment, of such a fund. But at the meeting, Ward B Council Member Jenifer Stockdick called a point of order, saying that the documentation packs council members receive for each meeting had no documentation about the proposal and what was involved.

City Attorney Art Pertile said more than just an email requesting the agenda item was required, and the item was tabled. But Ward A Council Member Frank Carroll moved to suspend the rules, and they were, so the matter could be discussed.

Dowdle said confusion exists about the purpose of the fund,

“It’s political season,” Dowdle said.

Mayor Bill Hastings agreed that there was confusion about how the money is going to be spent. He asked if it were possible to have a workshop before the next council meeting, on October 26.

Everyone seemed to like the idea. The workshop details must be finalized.

“I can’t wait for all of us to see it,” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said.

Council Appoints Charter Review Commission

The council approved an ordinance to create the 2020-21 Charter Review Commission, which will review city government operations under the city charter and decide whether any charter provisions require revisions.

The commission will hold its reviews through public hearings yet to be scheduled. The commission will present its findings, and, if necessary, its recommendations, to the mayor and city council.

The council appointed former Mayor Skip Conner, an insurance agency owner, to be commission chairman and Otis M. Sadler, a construction administrator, as vice chairman.

Other members appointed include Shari Boothe, Dan D. Burris, and Jo Ann Tilton.

In 2017, voters approved commission-recommended changes to extend mayoral and council member terms of office from two to three years. Voters also approved the elimination of the Board of Equalization.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: