The Bible Seminary of Katy Celebrates 2020 Graduates

The Bible Seminary of Katy, Texas celebrated its fifth class of graduates on August 16, 2020 at Family Life Church in Sugar Land, Texas. Two Master’s degree graduates and eight Bible Certificate graduates crossed the stage in a joy-filled, God-honoring ceremony. TBS also posthumously awarded a Master of Arts in Biblical History and Archaeology degree to the family of Durwin Kicker, and a Bible Certificate to the family of Rosemary Mata.

Since beginning the Certificate Program in 2008 and the Graduate Program in 2012, TBS has graduated 56 Bible Certificate students, one Licensed Professional student, five Master of Arts students and 16 Master of Divinity students for a total of 78 graduates.

Completion of these programs stands as a monumental achievement ranging from 10 credit hours for the Bible Certificate program to 84 credit hours for the Master of Divinity degree.

Students graduating included: Krystyna Cawthorne, Master of Divinity and Valedictorian; Destry Jackson and Durwin Kicker (posthumously), Master of Arts in Biblical History and Archaeology; and Bible Certificate, William W. Carpenter, Michael Cash, Robert Davila, Deby Feliciano, Diane Miller, Sandra Paiz, Blake Quimby, Elena Sustaita and Rosemary Mata (posthumously).

In her valedictory message, Cawthorne highlighted The Bible Seminary’s stellar, world renowned professors, the atmosphere of family found among staff, faculty and students, and the ways in which she is now equipped to enter the ministry to which God has called her. As mom to a special-needs son for more than twenty years, she is developing curriculum for use by mothers of special needs children.

“Each class is an intellectual, emotional and spiritual adventure like no other I have ever encountered,” said Cawthorne, “The experience was transformational.”

“TBS offers high-quality, affordable ministry training that is impacting the world,” proclaimed Provost Dr. Scott Stripling. “We want to know your name and share your ministry adventures.” Dr Stripling is an author, archaeologist and serves as Director of Excavations at Shiloh in Israel. All master’s level students have opportunities to engage in a study tour of Israel during their course of study and are encouraged to experience archaeology first-hand at Tel Shiloh.

TBS students and alumni serve in ministries around the world and include pastors, church and non-profit staff, worship leaders, educators, authors, foreign missionaries, archaeologists, as well as biblically-based leaders in homes and workplaces ranging from businesses to education to healthcare.

TBS President Dr. Lynn Lewis adds, “TBS helps train leaders by partnering with churches and individuals to offer comprehensive, strategic studies of all 66 books of the Bible in conjunction with studies of standard historical, theological and practical disciplines critical to developing skills for ministry leadership in the 21st century.”

For more information contact The Bible Seminary at 281-646-1109 or visit TheBibleSeminary.org.