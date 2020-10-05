Meet the Katy City Council Candidates: Sam Pearson

By George Slaughter

Sam Pearson (Katy News photo)

Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister, is seeking his first term on the Katy City Council. He is seeking the Ward B seat presently held by incumbent Durran Dowdle.

Pearson serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission. He unsuccessfully ran against Dowdle two years ago.

Dowdle is seeking reelection. Steve Pierson, a former council member, and Rory Robertson, a registered financial advisor, have also filed for the seat.

Term of office is three years.

1. Why do you want this job?

Ward B has been represented by a council member for two terms. I believe it is time for the citizens of Katy to have a fresh set of eyes on the city’s operation. My running for this seat, gives the citizens that choice.

2. Briefly discuss your professional background, and how that will help if you if elected.

I have served over 40 years in public service work. I know how it is supposed to work. During those years, I led investigations on persons who violated public trust. I am an experienced investigator in seeking facts and the truth. I will use these same skills in reviewing issues set before me as a council member. I have experience and education on budgeting, personnel management, reading plats and lawful authority. My ministerial background has developed my compassion and helping of all people.

3. If elected, what would your top three priorities for the city be, and why?

First and foremost, is citizen safety and protection.

Second is to continue westward development as a resource to reduce taxes.

Third is to keep a watchful eye on drainage and monitor the water flows through Katy.

4. “Smart growth” has become a catchphase for managing the city’s growth. How would you define “smart growth,” and what measures would you support towards that end?

“Smart growth” simply means, the development of our city but as long it does not have an adverse impact on the citizens. Development needs to be kept in the established zoning areas. Variances need to be completely investigated as to their impact on the citizen’s rights of having a peaceful and quiet neighborhood. We are running out of Katy intercity land. Neighborhoods need the council and the mayor to be their gate keepers.

5. How have you been able to campaign, given the pandemic restrictions (avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, and so forth)?

My best way to know you is to meet you face-to-face. I am a “hand shake” guy. The few houses I have visited are reluctant in having someone knock or approach their door. Since how the virus is spread is still questionable, I do not want to be the one who carries it door to door. The city council or any City of Katy committees do not presently meet the citizens face-to-face to ensure non spread of the virus. My phone number is 832-618-5902. Call me and leave a message if you have a question. I will return your call personally. If you want to know me, ask me.

6. Is there anything else about your candidacy that Katy News readers should know?

The word “No” is in my vocabulary and I have no problem voting that way. I will read everything put before me. I am a pro-life conservative who believes in the Constitution and all the written rights found in it. All people of the city need to be represented and protected. Pray for our government officials.