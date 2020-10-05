Meet the Katy City Council Candidates: Rory Robertson

By George Slaughter

Rory Robertson (photo courtesy Rory Robertson)

Rory Robertson, a registered investment advisor, is seeking his first term on the Katy City Council. He is seeking the Ward B seat presently held by incumbent Durran Dowdle.

Dowdle is seeking reelection. Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister who serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission, and Steve Pierson, a former council member, have also filed for the seat.

Term of office is three years.

1. Why do you want this job?

As a lifelong resident of Katy, I have seen wonderful growth and change to our community however some has come at a cost to our community. I love our city and its values. I have always been heavily involved in the community and have enjoyed many years volunteering with youth sports in Katy as well as positions within Katy ISD. I appreciate the work of our local government officials, but I believe there is room for improvement. I have a strong relationship with many members of our community and intend to build on those relationships including business owners within our city. I want to open up our government to the people. We do not have the transparency that I intend to offer. It is time for all of your voices to be heard and I will be that “Voice for Katy.”

2. Briefly discuss your professional background, and how that will help if you if elected.

I have two incredibly rewarding jobs. I have spent over 20 years working in the finance industry which included building successful relationships with government officials in several different countries. I understand and have set up successful strategies to help government, local and national, meet the needs of their people. Part of my job is to set budgets and goals for families which is vital for their economic success. My second job is teaching in Katy ISD. I have been truly fortunate to work directly with so many young men and women. I thrive knowing that I make a small difference in these children’s lives.

3. If elected, what would your top three priorities for the city be, and why?

The city must continue with the flood mitigation projects and the progress must never stall. Each time that additional growth occurs, we are further put at risk. In 2017, the city increased the rigor on developers in regards to the regulations on new housing starts. This is wonderful for new construction, but puts existing homes (built before 2017) more at risk. I would like to propose a flood board which would consist of our engineers but would include some of our incredible rice farmers in the area. These farmers have the true hands-on experience and the know-how with moving millions of gallons of water. I believe we should be looking at all options. We also need to encourage residents to monitor drainage and report both successes and needs such as clogged storm drains or overgrown ditches so we can prioritize projects by need.

The city has allowed for tax revenues to be a priority in decisions for growth which has led to many zoning changes. I disagree with zoning changes and should only be completed under a limited scope. We need to strongly encourage further commercial growth to the west of the city.

Every candidate for office promises transparency. I have a history of promoting transparency with the city. I would encourage more discussion on projects with substantive questions pertinent to the project at hand. The public deserves to see more than the standard “all yes” votes. To add to the transparency pledge, I have previously live-streamed several city council meetings as a resident. I will continue to push for the city to stream all council meetings. It is vital to allow residents to participate in our council meetings while also appreciating their busy lives. Finally, each council member should have their own city email so a resident can reach out in confidence to their own council members if they need to. We have “ward representation” so it is important to have access to their own representatives. The single email address for all the council members should remain but additional contact measures should be set up.

4. “Smart growth” has become a catchphase for managing the city’s growth. How would you define “smart growth,” and what measures would you support towards that end?

The city has promoted a different interpretation of “smart growth” than I will encourage. The decision has many times been a revenue-based decision by the city. Revenue is always an important factor to consider; however, I strongly feel the residents’ quality of living should outweigh the revenue-based decisions.

5. How have you been able to campaign, given the pandemic restrictions (avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, and so forth)?

COVID has made traditional campaigning much more difficult; however, I have adapted. I have fully embraced social media and I continue to reach out to families in that manner. Plus, I receive many emails, texts, and phone calls. It is quite rewarding being able to speak directly to individual families. When meeting in large groups, great questions might be lost in the crowd. I value the individual conversations and have learned so much about the concerns of the residents and many times they have great ideas on how to solve them.

6. Is there anything else about your candidacy that Katy News readers should know?

I love living in the City of Katy. We have a very special city. We do not always agree on issues but we will always support each other when needed. We have seen this time and time again in times of struggle. During this pandemic, I chose not resign myself to my home; I instead offered myself to the community.

During this time, my team distributed bottles of Lysol Disinfecting Spray to families free of charge. We organized a food drive benefitting Katy Christian Ministries and spread details for other food drives. We raised money to help with utility payments for single-parent families in the city having financial difficulties due to COVID. We ensured families had the resources available to equip themselves for any mental health concerns. We joined with the community and provided snacks and treats for the Katy Police Department and continued sharing important information from the city, county, and state. This was not for the campaign’s purpose but because I love the City of Katy and the people in it. I will always work hard for the city. There are too many tough decisions on the horizon and I will be a council-member listening to the people and voting for what is best for your family and mine.