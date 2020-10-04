How To Make Your Living Room The Space Of Your Dreams

Whether you’re moving into a new place or revamping your existing home, the living room has to be one of the most exciting, yet challenging spaces to decorate and furnish. It’s where you sit and enjoy quality time with your family, watch a movie together, receive guests, and relax. The key to a beautiful living room is creating an environment that combines comfort, practicality, and is a reflection of your design preferences. That’s certainly easier said than done! Hopefully, by following our tips below, you’ll be able to put together and enjoy the living room you and your family have always dreamed of.

Know Your Budget

As with any interior design project, starting with a budget is primordial. Unless you can afford to spend a fortune on furnishing your living room, it’s important to determine how much you can actually spend on paints, furniture, décor items, and more. Instead of coming up with one large figure, break down your budget into smaller envelopes (direct purchases, hiring contractors, etc.). This will prevent you from overspending while helping turn your vision into reality.

Choose the Right Color Scheme

Before you begin scouring the web or visiting your local store for furniture choices, decide on a color scheme. As a general rule of thumb, the smaller space, the lighter the colors should be. Regardless of the exploitable square footage, it’s always advised to choose a toned-down palette; favor whites, cream, pastels, light greys, etc. This gives the room an elegant vibe, after which you’ll be able to add colors by touches.

Decide on the Furniture Style

Now is where the real fun begins. Frankly, with so many styles and choices available, choosing the right furniture can be quite the challenge! As the furniture experts at https://www.amishoutletstore.com explain, a typical family living room has a 3-seater sofa as the centerpiece, accent chairs, a coffee table, and accent tables. The choice of style is entirely up to your preference. Now, whether you have a thing for traditional, vintage furniture, or more modern pieces, the key is to mix and match to create a unique space. Also, always be on the lookout for sales!

Mind the Proportions

Proportions are everything, as they will condition the harmony and balance of your living room. A small space with large furniture pieces will be just as unflattering as the opposite. So, before conducting any purchase, proceed with some accurate measurements. This will help you determine which size furniture you need, and help you come up with the ideal arrangement for an effortless space and optimal practicality.

Include Storage Spaces

Speaking of which, a dream living room simply wouldn’t be whole without convenient storage solutions. By investing in bookcases, shelves, cabinets, and more, you can significantly prevent the appearance of clutter and keep all your belongings organized. This will give your living room aesthetic value and flair. Just as with the seating furniture, though, it’s important that you select pieces that don’t overwhelm the space and fit seamlessly.

Let There Be Light

No matter how spacious or cramped your exploitable space is, light is what will bring life and coziness to it. If you’re not lucky enough to enjoy plenty of natural sunlight, you’ll want to look for lighting options to illuminate your living room. Rather than have one massive chandelier hang mid-room, opt for a combination of ceiling, floor, and table lamps, along with wall fixtures. Your space is bound to gain in charm and luxury!

Accessorize

Last but definitely not least, décor items and accessories are what will pull your living room together, make it your own, and finish off in style! For this, choose your rugs, curtains, and wall art strategically so that they match and don’t drown the space. This is where you can afford to go all out on colors but within reason. Moreover, inviting nature inside your living room is a surefire way to bring some organic vibes, which you can achieve by adding green plants, wooden blinds, or hanging flower pots. Remember to keep the balance throughout to create a harmonious and coherent space.

Ultimately, furnishing your dream living room doesn’t have to be complicated if you follow some basic rules. Before you start choosing what shade to paint your walls, always make sure to elaborate a plan with a detailed budget. Gather inspiration online, or from design magazines. Only then can you start selecting furniture, storage units, accessories, and more. If you can afford to, hiring the services of an interior designer is guaranteed to help you design a unique, one-of-a-kind living room!