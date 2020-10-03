Tropical Storm Gamma Forms in Southern Gulf of Mexico

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Gamma, the 24th named storm of 2020, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center Gamma is currently moving north-northwest and will bring heavy rainfall across the Yucatan Peninsula. It is unlikely that Gamma will have any impact to Texas.

What you should do:

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

As we move into to peak hurricane season, homeowners and renters should contact their insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance. Remember, flood damage is not covered by most homeowners or renters policies. Take action now to ensure that your home and contents are protected by enrolling in the National Flood Insurance Program. Go to https://www.floodsmart.gov/ for more information.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: