A day in court can be an extremely overwhelming experience, especially if it is something that you are not accustomed to. Fortunately, many of us will never have to go through any serious legal situation in which our liberty is in jeopardy. There are various occasions, however, when we might find ourselves trying to negotiate the complex jungle of the law. In these instances, hiring an experienced lawyer is so important and can be the sole difference between a positive outcome and a negative one. Not all lawyers are the same, however, and there are various things you need to consider when choosing the right legal representation.

To help anyone who is in need of an attorney, here are the things to keep in mind when hiring a lawyer.

Does their Field of Speciality Fit Your Needs?

The first important thing to know when hiring a lawyer is that they are not one size fits all. The best lawyers specialize in one field of law and so have gained years of knowledge and experience over the course of their practice. The accident law experts at The Terry Law Firm explain that to get the best outcome in your case, you should always look for a specialized lawyer as they will be able to provide the specific legal service that you need. Accident lawyers, for example, are experts at dealing with obstinate insurance companies who are remiss to pay out compensation, even when the claim is totally legitimate. They know what is a fair settlement and what isn’t and will be able to advise you accordingly.

How Big is their Legal Team?

How many employees work at a law firm and the size of the team, which is assigned to your case can have a big impact on your outcome. For some minor legal proceedings like a personal injury case, one experienced expert attorney is usually sufficient to prepare and argue your case in court. If you are facing serious legal proceedings, however, you may want to look at hiring a multiple lawyer team in which each member has a different set of skills and expertise.

When you think about some of the most famous legal cases in history, the people involved often had a big team of high-profile attorneys to fight their case. Perhaps the most famous was OJ Simpson’s so-called “Dream Team”, which was made up of a whole roster of expensive lawyers, many of whom became household names following his acquittal.

Do They Have a Good Track Record?

The whole reason for hiring attorneys to represent you is that they improve your chances of a successful case. Before you decide on a lawyer, be sure to ask them for their track record litigating cases that are similar to yours. As long as you have chosen a lawyer who specializes in your type of case, they should be able to show you all of their previous clients’ cases and explain how these will relate to yours. You should always look to hire a lawyer who has worked on similar cases and been successful when doing so. Having an initial consultation with an attorney can often be very intimidating, especially if you are not used to being involved in a legal proceeding, but never feel afraid to ask them questions. At the end of the day, your lawyer works for you, and they should do everything they can to prove to you that they are the right choice.

How Do Their Legal Fees Work?

One of the main concerns for many people when hiring a lawyer is that the preconception of legal representation is that it is very costly. Whilst it is true that for serious cases, legal fees can be mind-blowingly expensive, but there are some legal situations where the cost of a lawyer is very reasonable. In fact, most accident lawyers will not charge you anything at all unless you win your case. This is called a “no win, no fee” arrangement, and can help ease any concerns that you have about finance. Other kinds of lawyers, however, will charge by the hour for absolutely everything, so always make sure that you have a full understanding of your legal fees to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Being involved in a legal case, whether it is a run-of-the-mill accident case or a full-blown criminal hearing, can be very stressful. The law is incredibly complex, and most of us feel totally lost when trying to work it out. No matter what kind of legal situation you are involved in, make sure to hire the right legal representation who will be able to give you the best advice and give you the best chance of winning.