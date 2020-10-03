Tools You Need to Bring in Every Camping Trip

With the rapid increase of our stress levels given the fast-paced world we live in today, taking regular breaks from the normal routine has become very important to maintain good mental health. What you do in these breaks depends on your personality and preferences. Some people prefer to relax at home, whereas others, especially those who love the outdoors, go trekking, practice adventure sports, or even take regular camping trips. If you love the outdoors, camping can be quite an adventure in itself. We have compiled a list of necessary tools for every camping trip that will ensure your safety when you’re out there reclaiming your peace of mind.

Sleeping Bag

When you are sleeping out in the open, a sleeping bag or a camping blanket is a must. Most of the time, campers almost always use a tent as well. There are some, however, who prefer to sleep out in the open; for them, an enclosed or a bivvy type of a bag will protect them from the cold and the rain.

Flashlight

A flashlight is a must for your safety. A small, lightweight flashlight that comfortably fits in your hand with an easy to use switch is the most practical type of flashlight to opt for.

Survival Kit

There are many survival kits available in the market with all the equipment you might need for survival in the toughest of conditions and weather. Some people like to make up a survival kit for themselves. It works fine as long as they include everything required for basic survival.

Tents

Usually, a normal-sized tent accommodates two people, but bigger can fit up to 5 or 6 people. Tents can be quickly taken apart and assembled, so it is very easy to carry them.

Water Purifier

When camping, you need to be in the pink of your health. You cannot afford to fall prey to any diseases or ailments. Drinking outside water, or from any stream, can prove to be dangerous to your health. A water purifier is a safe way of making sure you drink pure and uncontaminated water that will keep you fit and healthy.

Camp Stove

Many campers love to cook on an open fire. But that ceases to be an option in areas where campfires are prohibited. It is always advisable to carry a camp stove and some fuel to be on the safe side.

Tools

You will need a variety of navigation and other tools on your camping trip. A multitool is the most important tool that you need to carry on your outdoor adventure. Using one of these, you can conveniently carry several different tools in a single light package. A basic multitool will include pliers, screwdrivers, scissors, and a knife blade. There are more elaborate versions of multitools available, which include a lot of other necessary tools. The professionals at Theusmarines.com also recommend bringing a quality tactical knife along with your multitool. Apart from these, there are many other navigation tools that you must have on a camping trip, including a portable GPS, maps, guidebooks, and a compass, to name a few.

First Aid Kit

A first aid kit is an essential component of any camping trip, one of the basic requirements without which you should never venture out into the open. Typical items a first aid kit comprises are bandages, gauze, tape, antacids, Benadryl, aspirin, painkillers, pain-relieving lotion or gel, antidiarrheal medicines, antiseptic wipes, and antibiotic ointment or cream.

Mess Kit

When you are out camping and cooking on the go, you are obviously going to need a mess kit. A basic mess kit consists of two sets of plates, bowls, cutlery, cups, and a few necessary pots and pans. There are a variety of mess kits available in the market from the very basic to ones that suit a gourmet personality. You need to keep in mind the food you will be cooking when deciding on the type of mess kit to take with you.

Camping can be a real pleasure and a truly wonderful activity for those who love the outdoor life. It is crucial to pack the essentials required for your safety, though, before you go out into the wilderness to ensure an enjoyable and relaxing trip. Camping can give you the much-needed adrenaline rush that you desperately desire after a long, strenuous week of hard work. Just take note of the above list of tools and essentials we have compiled for you, and go ahead and enjoy the outdoors. Happy camping!