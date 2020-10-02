Katy ISD Education Foundation Announces Trivia Night Under the Stars

Fundraising Event Hosted by The Oaks at Cane Island October 29th

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation announces Trivia Night, a pop-up fundraising event bringing the community together on a beautiful Fall evening Under the Stars. Guests are invited to recruit the best team and challenge their competitors category by category. A donation to the foundation’s teacher grant program secures a team of four or six trivia participants and includes dinner by The Oaks Kitchen and Bar, live entertainment by Runaway Radio, Trivia Night swag bag for each team, awards and more! Participants are required to name their team and encouraged to dress to their team theme. Trivia Night Under the Stars is slated for Thursday, October 29th beginning at 6 p.m. hosted by The Oaks at Cane Island. Event is adults only, limited seating available.

All proceeds from Trivia Night Under the Stars benefit the foundation and its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. The Katy ISD Education Foundation celebrated a spectacular milestone this school year with over $2 million awarded in its first eight years of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. Events like Trivia Night will continue to garner much-needed support as the foundation’s grant program expands.

Trivia Night pricing accommodates parties of four or six. To protect our friends and community, gathering will be in compliance with state and local guidelines. The program’s Quizmasters will be Katy ISD’s own Chief Operations Officer, Ted Vierling and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary School Leadership and Support, Jeff Stocks.

Event sponsorships available. For more information or to register a team, visit www.tinyurl.com/EdFoundTrivia or www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org or contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-6031, foundation@katyisd.org.

###

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD students and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us, visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org.

Images Attached: