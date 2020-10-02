Is It Safe for a Child to See a Chiropractor?

When I was a kid my parents took me to the chiropractor because I was experiencing back pain. The chiropractor noticed something no one else had, and that’s the fact that one of my legs was growing faster than the other. My hip on one side was a full inch higher than the hip on the other side. He adjusted my spine and gave me a lift to wear in my shoe, and the pain went away.

Eventually, I literally grew out of that problem. Today my legs are the same length so I no longer have that issue, but back when I did, the chiropractor helped me a lot. A chiropractor could help your child too, but you’re probably wondering, “Is it safe?”

When you’re a parent, your child’s safety is always your first concern in any situation. The last thing you want to do is put your child in harm’s way, especially when you’re trying to help them. Although you may be concerned about whether or not it’s safe for your child to go to a chiropractor, there is no evidence that chiropractic treatment can hurt them.

According to one study by the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, a small number of children experience discomfort during chiropractic treatment, but this is mild and temporary. No adverse reactions to chiropractic adjustments were found.

The number of children and infants who are trying out chiropractic care is growing. The American Chiropractic Association reports that around three out of every 100 children have seen a chiropractor at some point in their childhood.

What Is Chiropractic Care?

Chiropractic care is a form of healthcare that uses manual adjustment techniques to adjust the spine. Chiropractors believe that these spinal misalignments are responsible for a variety of health problems. These include but are not limited to:

Headaches

Neck pain

Hip pain

Lower back pain

Fatigue

Numbness of the hands and feet

Frequent illnesses

According to chiropractor Dr. Barbara Dominguez, chiropractic healthcare is safe for children, expectant mothers, and patients of all ages because it’s drug-free and non-invasive. If your child seems like they are always sick or they’re frequently complaining about headaches or other pains, you may want to take them to a chiropractor to get checked out.

Chiropractic care has been around for a number of centuries with a history dating back to the Ancient Greek period of history. However, it was not until 1895 that the modern incarnation of this form of medical care began to make great leaps forward.

Over the course of the 20th-century, the use of chiropractic medicine has become one of the most influential and the largest outside the traditional medical sector. The use of chiropractic care was first developed in the U.S. as a way of battling the idea that nerves could become blocked and lead to no messages passing from the brain to the rest of the body.

Benefits of Chiropractic for Children and Infants

The chiropractic care of infants is a major part of the industry, but the benefits for children and infants are well known. These benefits include:

Ear infections can be caused by spinal injuries that can be cured by Chiropractic care

Constipation issues are a problem for many children and infants that can be cured by a spinal adjustment

Immunity from certain diseases and conditions can be improved

The rate of injury in children who have received chiropractic treatments is reported to be low. ACA Today the overall risk of injury from chiropractic care for an infant or child is less than one percent. If you’re considering chiropractic care for your child, you can be confident that they will be in good hands.