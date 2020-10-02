Bugco Is Here When You Need Them

Bugabug Pest Control was previously owned by a Fort Bend County resident, and had provided pest control services to residents and commercial enterprises in Fort Bend, Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties for more than 20 years. After operations had shut down for weeks, Bugabug was recently acquired by a company outside of Fort Bend. While Fort Bend County businesses and residents will miss the consistency of a local, homegrown service company…there are better alternatives.

Local Owners US Marine John Onofrey and Gold Star family member Chris Millward.

BUGCO Pest Control is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Fort Bend County. It’s owned by US Marine John Onofrey and Gold Star family member Chris Millward. John and Chris are both longtime Fort Bend County residents. This homegrown company prides itself on its thousands of five-star, on-line customer reviews, an efficient, no-nonsense business model, and best-in-the industry prices. John says, “Chris and I run our business like the military. The basic tenets we operate on are duty, honor, commitment and chain of command…and we’ve pushed these tenets down to our troops with amazing results. We provide honest pest control at honest prices and the people have responded.”

A member of both the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, BUGCO Pest Control locally employs 34 people and operates a modern fleet of 24 fully equipped service vehicles. BUGCO provides service to accounts large and small, including dozens of Texas Department of Criminal Justice locations, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center locations, community colleges, HOAs, real estate agents, and thousands of residential customers. BUGCO treatment options include general pest control, roaches, termites, fire ants, bed bugs, fleas, ticks and rodents both commercially and residentially. BUGCO also has strategies for controlling mosquitoes, including installation and maintenance of mosquito misting systems, In2care mosquito traps, truck mounted fogging, and backpack fogging.