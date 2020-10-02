Greetings from Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas!

We are extremely excited to announce our full line-up of holiday events and activities as a part of our 17th annual Lone Star Christmas event. Tickets go on sale today for the event, which will take place November 13th, 2020 – January 3, 2021. The attached media release includes details around all of the holiday fun – with two brand-new signature events including:

17,000-sq-ft exhibition, I Love Christmas Movies

Anchoring Christmas fun is I Love Christmas Movies, an exclusive multi-sensory pop-up exhibition in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products allowing guests to experience beloved holiday movies, including THE POLAR EXPRESS™, A CHRISTMAS STORY™, ELF™, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION™, and THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS™, in a completely new way. All designed with social distancing measures at the forefront, as guests young and young-at-heart navigate the multi-sensory exhibits, they will enjoy 15 fully immersive scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips and more, making participants feel as if they have stepped into part of the actual story.

Yuletide Bright Outdoor Holiday Lanterns Attraction

Evoking a heart-warming feeling of Christmas, the enchanting Yuletide Bright outdoor holiday lanterns attraction will display over 50,000-square-feet of colorful, glowing holiday-themed lanterns, characters and scenes for visitors to journey through outside; under the Texas stars. This outdoor, walk-through event was also build with social distancing in mind for holiday visitors.

Other brand-new features include a Build Your Own Snowman event including REAL snow, a new 54-foot towering Christmas tree with a light show, and a redesigned miniature train themed after Polar Express by Lionel Trains. And of course, all of the other holiday fan-favorites will be back including ice skating, snow tubing, gingerbread decorating and more! And our lavishly decorating four-and-a-half acres of airy indoor atriums will display two million twinkling lights, 15,000 shimmering ornaments, and photo opportunities galore!

To purchase tickets to the full line-up of Lone Star Christmas events, or to book holiday room packages, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com .

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, the Lone Star Christmas event has been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program, and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state and federal legislation. Additionally, Gaylord Texan Resort recently received Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. The program verifies that the resort has implemented best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.