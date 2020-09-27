AG Paxton Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“President Trump made an exceptional selection in nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett, who currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, has extensive experience in the Supreme Court’s work as a clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, where she was named ‘distinguished professor of the year’ three times. She has also written nearly 100 opinions in an impressive judicial track record that demonstrates superb temperament, judicial restraint, and a firm commitment to following the rule of law and upholding the Constitution. Judge Barrett will make an outstanding addition to the Supreme Court.”