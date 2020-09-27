AG Paxton Seeks Stay After Federal Judge Reverses Course and Orders Straight-Ticket Voting

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement today after U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo blocked Texas’ law to eliminate straight-ticket voting after dismissing a previous lawsuit raising nearly identical claims:

“I am disappointed that the Court departed from its prior reasoning and imposed straight ticket voting only weeks before a general election. My office has filed a motion to stay the district court’s injunction,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In addition, my office will file an immediate appeal of the district court’s ruling in order to defend the integrity of Texas’s electoral process and a practice used in 43 other states.”